13 Best Things To Do In Los Cabos, According To Travelers

Los Cabos, more commonly known as "Cabo," is one of Mexico's most popular tourist destinations, with over 3.8 million visitors in 2023. The area draws so many visitors thanks to its natural beauty, from the ocean to the desert, along with luxurious resorts and high-end restaurants that offer plenty to attract return travelers.

Los Cabos actually encompasses two towns: San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. The two towns are 20 miles apart and the corridor separating the two runs along the coast and is dotted with resorts. Cabo San Lucas is the main tourist destination with a vibrant nightlife scene and a number of restaurants and hotels. San José del Caboo is more laid back and is the cultural and historic center of Los Cabos. Between the two towns and the surrounding area, there is no shortage of things to explore in Los Cabos. I have curated this list of the best things to do there based on my personal experience visiting Los Cabos multiple times, along with online reviews and recommendations from other travelers. Whether you're a first-time or a return visitor, here are the 13 best things to do in Los Cabos.