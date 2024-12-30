13 Best Things To Do In Los Cabos, According To Travelers
Los Cabos, more commonly known as "Cabo," is one of Mexico's most popular tourist destinations, with over 3.8 million visitors in 2023. The area draws so many visitors thanks to its natural beauty, from the ocean to the desert, along with luxurious resorts and high-end restaurants that offer plenty to attract return travelers.
Los Cabos actually encompasses two towns: San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas. The two towns are 20 miles apart and the corridor separating the two runs along the coast and is dotted with resorts. Cabo San Lucas is the main tourist destination with a vibrant nightlife scene and a number of restaurants and hotels. San José del Caboo is more laid back and is the cultural and historic center of Los Cabos. Between the two towns and the surrounding area, there is no shortage of things to explore in Los Cabos. I have curated this list of the best things to do there based on my personal experience visiting Los Cabos multiple times, along with online reviews and recommendations from other travelers. Whether you're a first-time or a return visitor, here are the 13 best things to do in Los Cabos.
Visit El Arco
The Arch, or El Arco, is arguably the most iconic landmark of Cabo San Lucas and it is a must-visit. The granite arch is located at the tip of the Baja Peninsula and was formed by tidal and wind erosion. The arch is surrounded by picturesque jagged rock formations. The area is called Land's End, where the Pacific Ocean meets the Sea of Cortez.
El Arco is only accessible by water, but there are different ways to visit. There are many tour companies offering boat tours to the arch and some of the tours are combined with snorkeling and lunch or an open bar. For those looking for a more adventurous and active day, there are also kayaking expeditions from Cabo San Lucas to the arch. All the tours also usually include a stop at the beautiful Lover's Beach, a hidden cove that is also only accessible by water. You can also usually see the colony of sea lions that rest in the sun near the arch.
Go on a sunset cruise
On a beach destination like Los Cabos, taking the time to see the sunset is a must. To get the best vantage point of Cabo's beautiful sunset over the ocean, you should get out on the water on a sunset cruise on the side of the Pacific Ocean. Luckily, Cabo offers a variety of sunset cruises. There are also plenty of sunset cruises that include an open bar. There's even a sunset cruise with a pirate show, or live jazz if that's more your vibe. Some of the cruises also offer a full dinner. Regardless of which option you choose, there will be plenty of opportunities to snap photos of the views.
In Los Cabos, you should certainly seize any opportunity to be out on that beautiful turquoise water. Sailing or cruising around the area is certainly one of the best things to do here. What better time of day to do that than at sunset?
Go scuba diving
Jacques Cousteau once called the Sea of Cortez the "aquarium of the world" and what better way to explore said aquarium than to dive in? If you're looking for a beginner's guide to scuba diving like a professional, you can get PADI certified through local operators such as Dive Ninja, which is also the first PADI Eco Center in Mexico. You can start your certification course online and travel to scuba to complete it at destinations with rich marine life like Los Cabos.
Dive Ninja also runs different dive tours from Cabo San Lucas. In Gordo Banks, you have the opportunity to observe scalloped hammerhead sharks. In Cabo San Lucas Marine Park you may encounter mobula rays or one of the most unique underwater features in the area: underwater sand falls. The best spot to dive in the area, though, is Cabo Pulmo, which is a 7,751-acre marine protected area. Just remember that you should avoid flying right after scuba diving, so be sure to set enough time between your dive and your flight home.
Ride camels on the beach
There are numerous beaches in the Los Cabos area, but Los Cabos offers a different way of exploring the beach rather than just laying on the sand to suntan. Here, you can ride camels on the beach. Sure, you can also go horseback riding, but the camel ride is just more unique.
Why are there camels in Cabo anyway, you ask? Well, while camels are obviously not native to Mexico, a big part of Baja, including Cabo, is a desert. The Baja desert around Cabo is actually on the same latitude as the Sahara desert so it offers similar climates — good for camels to thrive in. The camels in Cabo don't come directly from the Sahara desert, though. Some of the camels came from an experimental unit of the U.S. Army, while some were rescues from a circus in another part of Mexico.
There are also different camel riding tours you can book. Some of the tours are offered at sunset, giving you a special way to enjoy sunset views on the beach. There are also tours that combine camel riding with ATV tours or tequila tasting.
Check out the Art Walk in San José del Cabo
San José del Cabo is a historic town with Spanish-colonial era architecture that is fun to explore any day and any time of year — but some nights draw more visitors than others. We're talking specifically about the Art Walk nights. Between November and June, the Gallery District hosts a weekly Art Walk. The Art Walk takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings. During the Art Walk, the main street of the Gallery District, Alvaro Obregon, is closed to car traffic to make way for visitors.
Visitors can visit one of the many art galleries in the district, most of which host special events or exhibits for the weekly celebration. Visitors can meet local artists and enjoy food and drinks at the neighborhood restaurants and bars. There are typically live music and street performers throughout the night as well. The Art Walk is always a fun way to spend a Thursday evening and best of all, it's free to check out.
Go whale watching
Baja is one of the top destinations for whale watching, and Los Cabos is no exception. The whale season in Los Cabos is usually around December to April and it's recommended to go between January and March for the best chances of whale sighting. The most commonly seen whales in Los Cabos are humpback whales, but you can sometimes see other types of whales as well. Gray whales and blue whales can be seen, and of course, dolphins are also a common sight.
You can choose to go whale watching on small zodiac boats or on luxury yachts, Cabo has it all. Yes, there's even a whale-watching tour on a pirate ship. Of course, whale sightings are a matter of chance and nature's will, but some tours do offer a guarantee so that you can go on another tour for free if you don't see any whales the first time around. If you' have your heart set on whale watching, I suggest going early on your trip in case you need to go on another tour. Speaking of whales, another popular thing for travelers to do is to head to La Paz to go snorkeling with whale sharks (which are actually sharks, not whales), the largest fish species on the planet.
Hit the beach
Los Cabos is home to some of Mexico's best beaches, so you should at least set aside some time to hit the sand. Just be careful because tourists have a deadly warning about Cabo's beaches — not all are swimmable due to strong waves and rip tides. That does not mean there aren't any swimmable beaches, though, so just choose the right beach for what you want to do. Whether you want a secluded location or are looking to spend all day on a beach with nearby bars and restaurants, there's a spot in Los Cabos for you.
Medano Beach is a very popular beach because it's near the marina, and the turquoise water is swimmable. Medano Beach can be crowded but it also offers kayaking, jet skiing, parasailing, and more. Plus, there are beach bars and restaurants to fuel you throughout the day. Chileno Beach is another beach that's good for swimming and also offers a nice area for snorkeling. Beaches like Playa Palmilla, are usually less crowded than the beaches at Cabo San Lucas. There's no beach bar or restaurant at Playa Palmilla, but it's safe for swimming.
Relax at a beachfront resort
As a major vacation destination, Los Cabos has dozens of resorts. Of course, the best way to experience Los Cabos is to splurge for a beachfront resort, so you can enjoy the beauty of the coast. Between the two beach towns and the Golden Corridor in between them, there is no shortage of beachfront resorts. Yet new luxury resorts still pop up every year.
One of the latest and greatest beachfront resorts to open in Los Cabos is Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas at Cabo del Sol. Opened in June 2024, this new Four Seasons is located along the Golden Corridor, a short drive from the town of Cabo San Lucas. Not only does the luxury hotel have a private beach, but the beach also happens to be one of the only swimmable beaches in Los Cabos because it's located in a secluded cove. Plus, the hacienda-style architecture and the resort's many hidden al fresco seating areas make for a relaxed and serene stay.
At a beachfront resort, you can easily relax on the beach without a crowd. These resorts typically have either a private beach or a semi-private area of the beach. Plus, the resorts usually equip the beach with lounge chairs and umbrellas and offer food and drink service.
Explore Los Cabos' global food scene
Because Los Cabos attracts so many visitors, the destination is home to numerous restaurants. Of course, the local food scene has a focus on fresh seafood (being right next to both the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez) and Mexican cuisine, even sporting a Michelin-starred restaurant, Cocina de Autor Los Cabos. On the other hand, it's also quite diverse with truly international influences.
A number of famous Mexican chefs have also opened restaurants in the area that are not necessarily traditionally Mexican. Chef Richard Sandoval recently opened Cayao, which serves Nikkei cuisine, a blend of Peruvian and Japanese cuisines. You'll find Peruvian-style ceviche alongside sushi and other dishes, prepared using local and sustainable catches. Another surprising restaurant is Talay Thai, which serves authentic Thai street-style food inside a luxury hotel.
Los Cabos is also not just about nice restaurants at high-end resorts. There are plenty of local, casual restaurants. For example, Tacos Gardenias has been serving Cabo San Lucas for more than 30 years. There's also Flora Farms for those looking for a farm-to-table experience at a working farm, an unexpected sight in Los Cabos.
Go off-roading
Beyond the beaches of Los Cabos, the desert also beckons. There's one activity that combines seeing the natural beauty of the area with adventure: off-roading. With ATV and dune buggy tours, you can go off-roading and explore the different terrains of the Baja Peninsula in one day. Off-roading is a popular activity in Los Cabos as it provides a thrilling and adrenaline-pumping way to see the sights. The rugged landscape of Los Cabos is particularly good for off-roading adventures, and there is plenty of open space to explore (and sometimes speed up).
On these off-roading tours, you will follow the guide as you drive your own ATVs. The tours usually start by crossing the desert, through the canyons and dry riverbeds, before heading to the beach. Once you get to the wide-open beach, they might allow you to increase the speed for a more thrilling ride. Plus, some of the tours also include lunch and tequila tasting (after you finish driving, of course). The off-roading tours are typically two hours long, but you can also find longer tours offered for true enthusiasts.
Get pampered with a spa treatment
There are a lot of active and adventurous activities on this list, but sometimes you just need a relaxing vacation. The high number of luxury hotels and resorts in Los Cabos means one important thing: spas. Yes, luxury resorts typically have their own spas that offer signature treatments, amenities, and more.
Many of the spas incorporate traditional Mexican rituals or healing techniques in their treatments. Tierra Mar Spa at Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas has a massage that combines hot stone therapy with ancient Mexican rebozo massage, which uses rebozo (a traditional Mexican shawl) traditionally used by indigenous Mexican midwives. The spa at Viceroy Los Cabos offers treatments that use the Mexican flower damiana or cacao as part of the experience. Some spas offer outdoor massages, so you can be even more relaxed with the ocean breeze and the sound of waves. The spas at the high-end resorts also usually come equipped with jacuzzis, saunas, and more so you can spend more time relaxing and destressing.
Day trip to the small towns of Baja California Sur
If you have some extra time in Los Cabos, we would highly recommend exploring the nearby small towns along the Baja Peninsula. Baja California Sur is a beautiful part of Mexico and Los Cabos with its international airport, makes for a good landing point from which you can drive and visit the other towns. The most popular town to day trip to is Todos Santos. Todos Santos is one of the best magic towns in Mexico. Todos Santos is charming and quaint, with historic and colorful colonial architecture, good food, and plenty of local artisans.
Another town to explore is Miraflores, located 45 minutes north of San José del Cabo. Miraflores is a good spot to go shopping since the town is known for its leather goods and also shops for handmade pottery and more. Some of the other towns are also worth day-tripping to for nature. For example, Santiago has a nearby waterfall and hot springs that are worth trekking to, even if a bit hard to reach. There's also La Paz, which we have mentioned before as a popular destination because it offers the opportunity to swim with whale sharks.
Methodology
Los Cabos may be mostly known as a beach destination, but as you can see there is much more to it than that. I have personally visited Los Cabos four times, staying at different resorts each time and experiencing different activities. Still, one person cannot enjoy everything Los Cabos has to offer. To make sure we capture the best things to do in Los Cabos, I have also scoured online reviews, websites, forums, and Reddit threads. The listed activities include those that are adventurous and active, but there are also those dedicated to relaxation to make for a well-rounded vacation. There are opportunities to explore the local arts and culture as well as the historic San José del Cabo and nearby towns.