Louisiana is one of the most unique states in the nation, particularly its southern region, which is home to a rich Cajun heritage. While the popular cities of New Orleans and Baton Rouge tend to attract most visitors to the Pelican State, those in search of a southern getaway with Cajun flair shouldn't overlook some of the state's more underrated destinations. Denham Springs, for example, is only about 18 miles east of Baton Rouge and is filled to the brim with natural beauty, family fun, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere without all of the big-city crowds.

Founded in 1826, Denham Springs sits along the scenic Amite River within Livingston Parish. Although the city first gained popularity for the mineral springs found near the river, which were said to cure a variety of ailments, Denham Springs is now known as a bedroom community for the nearby Baton Rouge. Still, the population of just under 10,000 residents has managed to maintain their own distinct identity, with plenty of festivals and public events throughout the year bringing this vibrant community together. "There's a lot of warmth and friendliness, and people really seem to support each other," wrote one current resident on Niche, which ranks Denham Springs as the No. 1 best place to live in Livingston Parish. "I also love the mix of nature and small-town charm."

For antique lovers, Denham Springs is a must-visit. Not only do they host two annual festivals dedicated to antiquing, but there is a robust antiquing district downtown that impresses visitors and residents alike. Plus, there's no shortage of Cajun eats to enjoy as you explore the various parks and attractions around the city. So if you're on the lookout for a charming Southern city that the entire family will enjoy, look no further than Denham Springs.