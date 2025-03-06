The World's 'Strawberry Capital' Is A Sweet, Underrated Louisiana City With A Quaint Collection Of Shops

With an impressive collection of unmissable things to do in New Orleans — like embracing the music scene on Frenchmen Street or touring the lavish mansions in the famed Garden District — the Big Easy may be the one of the most popular cities in Louisiana. However, if you're looking to escape the bustle, there are plenty of laidback cities within driving distance to the vibrant vacation destination. To the south of New Orleans is Houma, located in the heart of Louisiana's scenic Bayou Country. Meanwhile, to the north lies a sweet spot you won't want to miss.

About a 50-minute drive from New Orleans, the small city of Ponchatoula is brimming with Southern hospitality, tasty eateries, historic attractions, and a homegrown spring festival to honor its most beloved fruit: the strawberry. In addition to being crowned the "Strawberry Capital of the World," the Louisiana charmer is also nicknamed "America's Antique City," boasting a treasure trove of vintage shops tucked into its historic buildings downtown. If retro charm and fruit-filled fun is your jam, enjoy a sweet retreat in Ponchatoula.