The World's 'Strawberry Capital' Is A Sweet, Underrated Louisiana City With A Quaint Collection Of Shops
With an impressive collection of unmissable things to do in New Orleans — like embracing the music scene on Frenchmen Street or touring the lavish mansions in the famed Garden District — the Big Easy may be the one of the most popular cities in Louisiana. However, if you're looking to escape the bustle, there are plenty of laidback cities within driving distance to the vibrant vacation destination. To the south of New Orleans is Houma, located in the heart of Louisiana's scenic Bayou Country. Meanwhile, to the north lies a sweet spot you won't want to miss.
About a 50-minute drive from New Orleans, the small city of Ponchatoula is brimming with Southern hospitality, tasty eateries, historic attractions, and a homegrown spring festival to honor its most beloved fruit: the strawberry. In addition to being crowned the "Strawberry Capital of the World," the Louisiana charmer is also nicknamed "America's Antique City," boasting a treasure trove of vintage shops tucked into its historic buildings downtown. If retro charm and fruit-filled fun is your jam, enjoy a sweet retreat in Ponchatoula.
Strawberry Fields forever in Ponchatoula
Nestled comfortably between Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Ponchatoula is within driving distance of both major travel hubs. Home to just under 8,000 residents, the small city's reputation is ripe with Louisiana strawberries. The fruit grows abundantly in the area, a result of rich soil and long-lasting warm weather. If you're dreaming of a sweet escape, you'll find plenty of places to bite into the beloved berry.
Feeding Ponchatoula since 1976, Paul's Cafe proudly serves homemade strawberry daiquiris. Available in alcoholic and nonalcoholic form, you can slurp up a pint-sized treat in a $9 souvenir cup, all the way up to a $45 gallon jug. Meanwhile, local fruit stands like Berry Town Produce are perfect for picking up flats of homegrown strawberries. You can also check out the Farmers Market that takes place every Saturday and Sunday at the Ponchatoula Country Market, a beloved spot with various vendors housed in a historic train depot.
If you visit in the spring, you can't miss the annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival. A renowned attraction since 1972, the flavorful festival takes place for one weekend in April at Ponchatoula Memorial Park, drawing in berry lovers from far and wide. Bite into festivities that include a colorful parade, live music, carnival rides, and strawberry eating contests. Stroll through booths peddling strawberry-centric snacks like strawberry shortcake, daiquiris, and deep-fried strawberries. Free to enter, the harvest festival is a berry fun, family-friendly event.
Antique shops and historic charm in Ponchatoula
Beyond its berry reputation, Ponchatoula is home to a medley of attractions. Stroll downtown, where you'll encounter delightful boutiques like Moss & Berry, and fragrant specialty shops like Flowers By Linda. You'll also find an impressive collection of antique stores, such as C.J.'s Antiques & Collectibles and Time & Again Collectibles, which also sells locally-made jams. Proudly embracing the city's historical roots, the antique stores are housed in buildings from the early 1900s, lending authentic vintage vibes to treasure hunting shopping trips.
If you want to dive deeper into local history, you can visit the Collinswood Museum. Situated in a former schoolhouse dating back to the 1800s, the tiny museum is free to enter, and packed with various artifacts and railroad memorabilia. Outside the museum, you can see a vintage locomotive that was once used to haul lumber during the height of Louisiana's cypress industrial boom. Though Ponchatoula is perfect for a day trip, you can make it an overnight adventure by checking into one of several downtown Airbnbs, which range from charming, family-friendly apartments to adorable mid-century cottages. However long you choose stay, a trip to Ponchatoula is the perfect pick.