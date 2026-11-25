Outside Inverness Is A Charming Coastal Town With Laid-Back Vibes, A Beach, And Lighthouse Views
Tucked into northern Scotland within the famed Highlands region is the Black Isle, a nature-swept peninsula flanked by three inlets that flow in from the North Sea. A patchwork of villages resides there, nestled among quiet roads, sprawling farmland, and chunks of forest. Cromarty is a pretty little village on the isle, facing the North Sea and beckoning you to explore at a leisurely pace. Its location also helps, as it sits at the tippy-top of the isle, lending a sensation that it is truly far-flung.
Cromarty is small enough to be completely walkable, its quiet, winding roads inviting you to relax at outdoor cafes, sample British fare at a local restaurant, and hunt down a transportable, community sauna. The town's shoreline offers special coastal charms, with ripples of ash-blue sea lapping at a rose-tinted sandy beach. A 19th-century lighthouse towers in the near distance, which once lit the way for ships passing from the Moray Firth to the Cromarty Firth. In reality, Cromarty isn't that far removed from everything. It is a great choice for a day trip, as it is less than an hour's drive from Inverness. Alternatively, you can hop on a bus via Stagecoach Bluebird and arrive in just over an hour.
Slow down at Cromarty's haunts
Cromarty is full of secret charms, starting with Cromarty Sauna. Finding the sauna is somewhat of a treasure hunt, as the mobile sauna moves each month. Booking in advance is a good idea, as is coupling a meditative sit in the heated caravan with a refreshing plunge into the sea. You'll want to check when the Aurora Borealis makes an appearance over Cromarty, which makes for a particularly magical backdrop. Indeed, the otherworldly hues rival the sunsets seen at the sauna near Scotland's most enchanting tidal pool.
Last Splash provides the best of both worlds in terms of sea views and a place to snack while putting your feet up. It serves toasties, cakes, and "absolutely perfect coffee," according to a pleased customer on Google. Outdoor wooden stools and picnic benches provide a nice place to perch while enjoying views across the water. The Cromarty Firth sparkles and stretches from shore, where you'll see the green cliff-face of Balnapaling.
The Factor's House is an elegant place to dine at the end of the day. Its reasonably priced set menu offers seasonal dishes made with local ingredients, including homemade breads, local cheeses, and nourishing plates such as pan-seared sea bass and chicken liver parfait. A selection of spirits is available to liven things up, including aperitifs before the meal and digestifs after. Don't worry about watching the clock if you took the bus over. Departure times to return to Inverness go well into the evening.
Experience Cromarty by the sea
Whatever you do, don't leave Cromarty without going to Cromarty Beach. The beach faces the Cromarty Firth and leads in with a field of grass, before transitioning to a sandy shore mixed with shingle. You can sit on nicely placed benches, settle in, and meditate on the peaceful scene. Folks walk their dogs, and anglers cast for fish. On lucky days, you may even be able to spot a dolphin or two.
Just up the coast from the beach, you'll find Cromarty Lighthouse. Used for over 150 years to safely guide ships into the harbor, it's now used as a platform for researching marine animals and birds. The lighthouse is also a beautiful subject for a photo. Its gleaming white façade is adorned with ancient Greek and Egyptian doors, while its dome-shaped lantern stands high above an iron-rung balcony.
For additional adventures in Cromarty, book a boat tour with Ecoventures, which leaves from Cromarty Harbor from April to October and gives visitors a chance to spot seals, bottlenose dolphins, and harbor porpoises. If you are staying in the area and want to explore another Highlands gem not far from Inverness, visit Carrbridge, a wildlife-filled village inside a national park. If you prefer to keep your Highland adventures water-adjacent, visit Ullapool, a lakeside Scottish village once named "The UK's most beautiful."