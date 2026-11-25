Cromarty is full of secret charms, starting with Cromarty Sauna. Finding the sauna is somewhat of a treasure hunt, as the mobile sauna moves each month. Booking in advance is a good idea, as is coupling a meditative sit in the heated caravan with a refreshing plunge into the sea. You'll want to check when the Aurora Borealis makes an appearance over Cromarty, which makes for a particularly magical backdrop. Indeed, the otherworldly hues rival the sunsets seen at the sauna near Scotland's most enchanting tidal pool.

Last Splash provides the best of both worlds in terms of sea views and a place to snack while putting your feet up. It serves toasties, cakes, and "absolutely perfect coffee," according to a pleased customer on Google. Outdoor wooden stools and picnic benches provide a nice place to perch while enjoying views across the water. The Cromarty Firth sparkles and stretches from shore, where you'll see the green cliff-face of Balnapaling.

The Factor's House is an elegant place to dine at the end of the day. Its reasonably priced set menu offers seasonal dishes made with local ingredients, including homemade breads, local cheeses, and nourishing plates such as pan-seared sea bass and chicken liver parfait. A selection of spirits is available to liven things up, including aperitifs before the meal and digestifs after. Don't worry about watching the clock if you took the bus over. Departure times to return to Inverness go well into the evening.