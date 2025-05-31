The Scottish Village Once Named The UK's 'Most Beautiful' Is The Perfect Base For Exploring The Highlands
Northern Scotland is a dreamy naturescape with waterfalls straight out of a movie and beautiful seaside retreats. Travelers visiting the country for the first time will undoubtedly gravitate towards the well-known hubs, like Glasgow, Edinburgh, or even Inverness. However, if you're seeking dramatic Highlands scenery and welcoming places, you may want to consider lesser-known regions, like Wester Ross on the northwest coast. Here, visitors are treated to one of the most remote and rural areas of Great Britain, with only picturesque small villages dotting the rugged coastline. One such place was named among the "most beautiful villages in the U.K." by Condé Nast Traveller back in 2022: Ullapool.
The Scottish fishing village of Ullapool lies on Loch Broom and serves as the gateway to the Outer Hebrides thanks to its ferry terminal. Located at the northern end of the A835, it's about 60 miles northwest of Inverness or 211 miles north of Edinburgh. There's no denying that Ullapool is a pretty place, with its cottages lining the quayside and the center full of independent shops and restaurants. The village is the hub for exploration and adventure in the surrounding region of Wester Ross. It can be described as untamed, with towering mountains, gorgeous lakes and sea inlets, waterfalls, sandy beaches with clear water, woodlands, and open moorlands. This coastal area is also a hotspot for seeing marine life, including whales and dolphins.
Wandering around bonny Ullapool
While the village is postcard-worthy, the scenery around it is nothing short of spectacular. Put the two together and you have an amazing portal into Scotland's northern coast. Within less than an hour's drive from Ullapool, you'll find several soft sandy beaches with turquoise waters like Achmelvich Bay, Achnahaird Beach, and Badentarbat Bay. Another famous landmark nearby is The Bones Cave. A hike from the highway takes you to four caves set high in limestone cliffs with spectacular views. There are also a few waterfall walks in the area.
There are two nature reserves within 15 miles of Ullapool: Corrieshalloch Gorge and Knockan Crag. The gorge is a mile-long canyon dug by the River Droma, where you can walk across a suspension bridge for outstanding views of a few cascades. Knockan Crag is a spot with incredible landscapes and fascinating geology. Scientists have studied the rock formations here since the early 20th century.
There's lots to explore, but don't miss hanging around Ulapool proper a bit, too. With its wrap-around loch and mountain views, the village is a tidy grid of streets lined with restaurants, shops, and pubs. Fresh seafood and charming cafes are easy to find. For a taste of the best, check out a Michelin-listed restaurant, The Dipping Lugger. As a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award winner with a 4.9-star rating, the modern British food and vistas right on the harborfront can't be missed.
Getting to Ullapool and exploring Northern Scotland
There's no major airport near Ullapool, so getting there will require a road trip. It's best to have a car in these parts anyway, because transport links are few and far between. Speaking of road trips, the village lies along the North Coast 500, a tour route that loops the Scottish coastline. That also makes it a popular area for folks with caravans or campervans. If you are flying in, the nearest airports with domestic U.K. service are Inverness on the mainland or Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, site of the Callanish Standing Stones.
Whether your accommodations roll along with you or you seek out quaint inns, you won't have trouble finding places to stay in the Ullapool area. With the ferry dock in the village, it's welcoming for visitors from all over. You'll find several large hotels and even more charming, smaller inns, guest houses, and rental cottages. The Harbour House gets top marks on Tripadvisor with a 4.8-star rating. It's a bed and breakfast on the shores of the loch within walking distance of the village center.
Most visitors will want to plan their Highlands getaway for the summer months, but Ullapool is a four-season retreat. Things are quieter in the winter, of course, with the top attractions being the outstanding dark skies, watching the aurora, and stunning winter mountain scenery. The A385 is kept open throughout the year, but during winter weather, your explorations outside of Ullapool may be more limited. Daytime high temperatures fluctuate from 60 degrees Fahrenheit in July and August to the low 40s during winter.