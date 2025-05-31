The Scottish Village Once Named The UK's 'Most Beautiful' Is The Perfect Base For Exploring The Highlands

Northern Scotland is a dreamy naturescape with waterfalls straight out of a movie and beautiful seaside retreats. Travelers visiting the country for the first time will undoubtedly gravitate towards the well-known hubs, like Glasgow, Edinburgh, or even Inverness. However, if you're seeking dramatic Highlands scenery and welcoming places, you may want to consider lesser-known regions, like Wester Ross on the northwest coast. Here, visitors are treated to one of the most remote and rural areas of Great Britain, with only picturesque small villages dotting the rugged coastline. One such place was named among the "most beautiful villages in the U.K." by Condé Nast Traveller back in 2022: Ullapool.

The Scottish fishing village of Ullapool lies on Loch Broom and serves as the gateway to the Outer Hebrides thanks to its ferry terminal. Located at the northern end of the A835, it's about 60 miles northwest of Inverness or 211 miles north of Edinburgh. There's no denying that Ullapool is a pretty place, with its cottages lining the quayside and the center full of independent shops and restaurants. The village is the hub for exploration and adventure in the surrounding region of Wester Ross. It can be described as untamed, with towering mountains, gorgeous lakes and sea inlets, waterfalls, sandy beaches with clear water, woodlands, and open moorlands. This coastal area is also a hotspot for seeing marine life, including whales and dolphins.