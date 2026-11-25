If you're on the hunt for a quaint seaside town to visit in England, you'd be hard-pressed to find a place more picturesque than Staithes. The name may not ring a bell — England's coastline is littered with lovely coastal communities, many of which are better known — but Staithes deserves a spot on your "most charming English seaside towns" shortlist nonetheless.

Located on the coast of North Yorkshire about half an hour from the port city of Middlesbrough, Staithes sits where the Staithes Beck river flows out into the North Sea, surrounded by the green fields of North York Moors National Park. Storybook houses of stone and brick, stacked together like books, cluster against the shore, hemmed in by rocky headlands. Little boats bob in the river and harbor, and cobblestone streets wind between the houses. It's about as cute as can be, but the views are just part of the appeal. There's history to discover dating back to medieval times, a thriving arts scene, and, naturally, delicious seafood aplenty. Oh, and there's even a local legend about mermaids.

Roughly 50 minutes away by car, Teesside International (MME) near Middlesbrough is the closest airport, with flights from European hubs. For more options, fly into Newcastle (NCL), a 1.5-hour drive away, instead. You'll have a bit of a drive to reach Staithes, but you'll want a car to explore the moorlands and the nearby coastal towns like Saltburn-by-the-Sea, with its historic pier and a scenic cliff tramway. Upon arrival, book a room at the Royal George Hotel or the Endeavor Bed and Breakfast, both set right on High Street in the heart of the village, and get a good night's rest ahead of getting to know Staithes.