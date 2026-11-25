Outside Middlesbrough Is A Coastal Village Inside A National Park With Fresh Seafood, Art, And Medieval Roots
If you're on the hunt for a quaint seaside town to visit in England, you'd be hard-pressed to find a place more picturesque than Staithes. The name may not ring a bell — England's coastline is littered with lovely coastal communities, many of which are better known — but Staithes deserves a spot on your "most charming English seaside towns" shortlist nonetheless.
Located on the coast of North Yorkshire about half an hour from the port city of Middlesbrough, Staithes sits where the Staithes Beck river flows out into the North Sea, surrounded by the green fields of North York Moors National Park. Storybook houses of stone and brick, stacked together like books, cluster against the shore, hemmed in by rocky headlands. Little boats bob in the river and harbor, and cobblestone streets wind between the houses. It's about as cute as can be, but the views are just part of the appeal. There's history to discover dating back to medieval times, a thriving arts scene, and, naturally, delicious seafood aplenty. Oh, and there's even a local legend about mermaids.
Roughly 50 minutes away by car, Teesside International (MME) near Middlesbrough is the closest airport, with flights from European hubs. For more options, fly into Newcastle (NCL), a 1.5-hour drive away, instead. You'll have a bit of a drive to reach Staithes, but you'll want a car to explore the moorlands and the nearby coastal towns like Saltburn-by-the-Sea, with its historic pier and a scenic cliff tramway. Upon arrival, book a room at the Royal George Hotel or the Endeavor Bed and Breakfast, both set right on High Street in the heart of the village, and get a good night's rest ahead of getting to know Staithes.
Discovering Staithes, from its medieval history to its art scene
Once you've landed in Staithes (which means landing place in Old English), it's easy to feel swept up by the character and charm. The town feels like stepping back in time to the 1800s, but its history goes much further back. Its earliest recorded mention was in 1086 in the Domesday Book. Between the 1500s and 1800s, it was a prominent fishing port and, for a time, home of explorer Captain James Cook. From aiding in coastal defense during World War II to serving as a film set location, Staithes has lived many lives, which visitors can learn all about at the free-to-visit Staithes Museum.
Since the 1800s, the town has also been a hub for painting and the creative arts. From local talent like George Weatherill (a painter often called the "Turner of the North" for his atmospheric work) to artist colonies like the Staithes Group, which came to the area to practice their craft, many painters and artists have found inspiration in the lovely landscapes and seaside culture. After learning about the town's artistic history and "Northern Impressionist" movement at the museum, where original plein air paintings by many notable artists can be viewed, pay a visit to the Staithes Gallery to see more contemporary works.
For the perfect Staithes souvenir, pick out a painting of the town or harbor to take home. The Pannett Art Gallery in nearby Whitby has an exhibit of works from the Staithes Group on display as well, for those who'd like to see more examples from that era. Each September, the town also hosts an annual Festival of Arts and Heritage with exhibits, pop-up galleries, and events.
Diving into the seafood scene
Another reason to pay a visit to Staithes? The seafood. After all, Staithes was a fishing superpower in its heyday; in fact, it was one of the largest and most significant fishing ports along the North Coast thanks to abundant schools of herring. Nowadays, it's not as active, but some "fisherfolk" still go out for lobster, mackerel, and crabs, helping supply a handful of tasty seafood eateries.
If there's one must-try spot in Staithes, it's the Cod & Lobster. Housed in a butter-yellow building with blue trim right by the waterfront, you'll definitely want to stop in, both for a pint and to listen to local stories about times when waves have dashed up against the pub's ocean-facing facade. Grab a lager or ale and then order something from the seafood selection, which ranges from chowder and oysters to fish and chips or fish pie. At the Royal George, try the crab sandwich. Fish and chips fans can also stop in at Excelsior Fisheries for crispy, crunchy fried cod or haddock with a side of chips. But if there's one thing you must get, it's lobster; the town still fishes for them, and there's even a lobster statue in town. As suggested by the name, the Cod & Lobster serves up market-price whole or half lobster, or try the signature dish: oven-baked cod and half a lobster alongside potato rosti and a bowl of lobster bisque.
After enjoying the fruits of the North Sea in Staithes, explore further along the coast; whichever way you sightsee, you're in for a treat. A short drive south, you'll find Runswick Bay, a village with an especially beautiful sandy beach; continue on, and you'll hit Whitby, whose bewitching cliffs and Gothic abbey inspired Bram Stoker.