What is a place without a colorful past? Rottingdean on England's south coast certainly has plenty of that, as in the 1700s nearly the entire community was actively involved in a well-coordinated smuggling operation. The Rottingdean Windmill was positioned to send secret messages, and legend has it that a labyrinth of tunnels brought contraband directly from the cliffs into villagers' houses. Today, you would never know that the village was once a hub for illegal activity.

Charming shops and quaint cafés beckon from Rottingdean's cobblestone sidewalks. You can also visit Kipling Gardens nearby, where the famed poet and author of "The Jungle Book," Rudyard Kipling, once resided. Feed ducks seeds or vegetables at a duck pond, enjoy festivals on the village green, and feast on all things seafood.

To take in the sea air up close, head to Rottingdean Beach. The beach is a proud recipient of a Blue Flag award by Keep Britain Tidy, which recognizes clean and safe sands. It's beautiful in a way only an English beach can be. The shoreline is strewn with shingle, and sandwiched between white chalk cliffs that face the sparkling expanse of the English Channel. Beachgoers partake in idyllic pastimes there, including tide-pooling, paddling, and jumping in for an invigorating dip.