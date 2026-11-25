Between Worthing And Eastbourne Is A Coastal Village With Fresh Seafood And An Award-Winning Beach
What is a place without a colorful past? Rottingdean on England's south coast certainly has plenty of that, as in the 1700s nearly the entire community was actively involved in a well-coordinated smuggling operation. The Rottingdean Windmill was positioned to send secret messages, and legend has it that a labyrinth of tunnels brought contraband directly from the cliffs into villagers' houses. Today, you would never know that the village was once a hub for illegal activity.
Charming shops and quaint cafés beckon from Rottingdean's cobblestone sidewalks. You can also visit Kipling Gardens nearby, where the famed poet and author of "The Jungle Book," Rudyard Kipling, once resided. Feed ducks seeds or vegetables at a duck pond, enjoy festivals on the village green, and feast on all things seafood.
To take in the sea air up close, head to Rottingdean Beach. The beach is a proud recipient of a Blue Flag award by Keep Britain Tidy, which recognizes clean and safe sands. It's beautiful in a way only an English beach can be. The shoreline is strewn with shingle, and sandwiched between white chalk cliffs that face the sparkling expanse of the English Channel. Beachgoers partake in idyllic pastimes there, including tide-pooling, paddling, and jumping in for an invigorating dip.
Go to the beach and dine on seafood in Rottingdean
You can walk down to Rottingdean Beach directly from the high street. Wading in is best from the middle section of the beach, between its rockier ends. However, keep in mind that lifeguards are only on duty in summer. If you want to explore the rock pools during low tide, consider wearing grippy shoes to avoid slipping. You can also check the tide times before heading there. The waves are high in severe weather and can even crash over the sea wall.
If you want to walk along the coast, stroll up the beach to the Brighton Undercliff Walk. The paved, 3-mile promenade starts in Brighton and goes all the way to Saltdean village, which has a great beach and Art Deco vibes. Towering cliffs loom on one side while views of the sea stretch out on the other. Pedestrians, dog-walkers, and cyclists traverse the walkway, perhaps stopping in at a café along the way. You can find metered parking on the street or in parking lots.
There is a plethora of seafood restaurants in and around Rottingdean. The White Horses hotel offers a seafood platter fit for royalty. To eat at Bocana, you'll have to travel to Brighton, the U.K.'s "nightlife capital." The roughly 15-minute drive from Rottingdean will be worth it, though. Order seafood linguine, grilled scallops, wholetail scampi, or swordfish steak. Brighton's The Salt Room is also a fine choice, with an elegant private room that seats up to 12 diners. As well as delicacies such as oysters and caviar, it serves whole fish and gourmet bites such as ceviche and tuna crudo.
Explore Rottindean village
Rottingdean is home to various charming locales. The Grange Tea Garden is a peaceful retreat in the heart of the village. The café serves tea, homemade cakes, and tide-me-overs such as sandwiches in a garden filled with flowers. It reopens in 2027. For a taste of history, visit the Rottingdean Windmill. It was erected in 1802 and used to grind corn for the villagers. Today, it creates an impressive backdrop for photos. You can take a guided tour of the 19th-century structure to learn about how the landmark weaves into local legends and tales.
St. Margaret of Antioch is another historic site in the village. The Saxon-era church still looks much the same as it did when it was first built. A Roman-numeral clock remains on the outer wall while newer stained glass windows adorn the facade. The impressive building stands out in its rural setting, and has benches in its pretty grounds and churchyard.
National Rail connects Brighton to major cities such as London. If you're planning on getting the bus from Brighton to Rottingdean, hop on the express Coaster 12X. Faster than local buses, the shuttle rides along the coast before dropping you at The White Horses in 40 minutes. To continue exploring East Sussex, visit Eastbourne, which has a quaint pier. You'll have the chance to enjoy more beaches along the English Channel and stay in a grand Victorian-era hotel.