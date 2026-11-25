Forget Florida, Retire To This Underrated East Coast City Outside NYC With Tasty Eats And Historic Charm
For many New Yorkers approaching retirement, the next chapter involves leaving the city life behind. Florida might be appealing to those ready to trade their winter long johns for swimsuits and beach chairs, but staying near the city has its pros, too. In Elizabeth, New Jersey, for example, you can ease into the morning with Colombian pastries, spend an afternoon exploring centuries-old landmarks, and meet friends for dinner at a Portuguese restaurant. It offers a change of pace from New York City, and big-city attractions are just a train ride away.
With just over 141,000 residents, Elizabeth is considerably smaller than New York City, which has almost 9 million residents, or even Miami, Florida, with nearly 500,000. Its two New Jersey Transit train stations, Elizabeth and North Elizabeth, offer regional rail connections, while Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is a convenient nine-minute drive away. Before deciding whether to move, though, a visit can help you get a feel for what everyday life is like there.
You can start by learning more about the city's history through its architecture. Elizabeth was New Jersey's first capital, and you can still see remnants of that past around Historic Midtown. Along Broad Street, there's the over 300-year-old First Presbyterian Church and its cemetery. Another landmark, Boxwood Hall, dates back to around 1750. Among its former residents and visitors are Jonathan Dayton, the youngest signer of the U.S. Constitution, and George Washington, the first U.S. president.
Elizabeth's international eateries
New Jersey may be the diner capital of the world, but in Elizabeth, you'll have lots of opportunities to branch out from your normal order of pancakes or a burger. Morris Avenue is the city's Colombian District. Visit Brisas Bakery & Restaurant for traditional Colombian breakfast dishes like huevos pericos and huevos revueltos. The restaurant also serves hearty meals for lunch and dinner, including bandeja paisa, a platter with beans, rice, meats, tostones, and fresh avocado.
For Portuguese cooking, head to Valença. It has multiple spaces for dining, including an outdoor patio — great for enjoying the company of friends over garlic shrimp and seafood paella. Diners also repeatedly mention the restaurant's signature steak cooked on a hot stone, which lets you cook the meat at your table to your preferred doneness. One Google reviewer wrote, "The hot plate dining experience is also a great time, with a fun way to grill your meat to your liking."
For more dining options, explore Elizabeth Avenue, dubbed "The Market," where you can stop at Don Felix for Latin-, Italian-, and American-inspired fare. You don't have to head into New York City for a classic slice of pizza, either. On Broad Street, you'll find Bella Pizza, which one Google reviewer says serves pies with the "perfect balance of sauce, toppings, [and] crust."
What retirees should know before moving to Elizabeth
Having restaurants and historic sights nearby is nice, but in retirement, how comfortably you can live in a place matters a lot more. For example, NJ Transit offers reduced fares to riders 62 and older. Elizabeth also provides senior transportation for things like medical appointments and grocery shopping — although you'll need to contact the city about eligibility and booking.
U.S. Census Bureau data shows that, between 2020 and 2024, Elizabeth's median home value was about $449,000, while the median rent sat at just over $1,500. Healthcare is something else you'll need to think about. Trinitas Regional Medical Center operates in Elizabeth. However, before relocating, check whether your insurance covers nearby providers and whether the specialists you need are accepting patients.
For those looking to stay on top of their exercise, there are options for getting outdoors at your own pace. Veteran's Memorial Waterfront Park has a boardwalk where you can spend a leisurely day walking or biking by the water. It's also the location of the Annual Memorial Day Weekend Waterfront Carnival — a nice summer activity with food and rides to bring the grandkids to. For a change of scenery, head an hour northwest of Elizabeth to Mahwah, which is known for its local eats and proximity to mountain recreation. And if, on your scouting trip, you find that you'd prefer a coastal setting not too far from NYC, Monmouth County offers charming towns, parks, and Jersey Shore beaches.