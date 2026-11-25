For many New Yorkers approaching retirement, the next chapter involves leaving the city life behind. Florida might be appealing to those ready to trade their winter long johns for swimsuits and beach chairs, but staying near the city has its pros, too. In Elizabeth, New Jersey, for example, you can ease into the morning with Colombian pastries, spend an afternoon exploring centuries-old landmarks, and meet friends for dinner at a Portuguese restaurant. It offers a change of pace from New York City, and big-city attractions are just a train ride away.

With just over 141,000 residents, Elizabeth is considerably smaller than New York City, which has almost 9 million residents, or even Miami, Florida, with nearly 500,000. Its two New Jersey Transit train stations, Elizabeth and North Elizabeth, offer regional rail connections, while Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is a convenient nine-minute drive away. Before deciding whether to move, though, a visit can help you get a feel for what everyday life is like there.

You can start by learning more about the city's history through its architecture. Elizabeth was New Jersey's first capital, and you can still see remnants of that past around Historic Midtown. Along Broad Street, there's the over 300-year-old First Presbyterian Church and its cemetery. Another landmark, Boxwood Hall, dates back to around 1750. Among its former residents and visitors are Jonathan Dayton, the youngest signer of the U.S. Constitution, and George Washington, the first U.S. president.