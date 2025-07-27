The Most Mouth-Watering New York-Style Pizza Slice Joints, According To Reviews
Of all the food found in America's most populous city, none is quite as democratic, or ubiquitous, as the pizza slice. Walk into any slice joint, and you might encounter a suited finance executive, a food-delivery biker, construction workers, doctors and nurses, teachers, fitness instructors, tech staff, store assistants, and more. This simple staple is found all over the city, and is a quintessential component of New York, a city teeming with movie sites you can visit. New York-style pizza places have now sprung up all around the U.S. (here are the best of them).
The proliferation of pizzerias in NYC can trace its roots to the impressive numbers of Italian immigrants that arrived in the city in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. What made the pizzas even more functional, sturdy, and easy to carry around was the design of the gas pizza oven by Frank Mastro in the 1930s, which ushered in the boom of a takeout pie. While there are no definitive statistics as to the number of pizzerias in the city, it ranks in the thousands. To find the most delicious slices out there, we scoured food blogs and drew on our own experiences as pizza-loving New York City residents. All that's left to do is eat!
Antonio's Pizzeria Restaurant, Brooklyn
Thanks to its location, this neighborhood spot enjoys a lot of foot traffic. It sits right on Flatbush Avenue, one of the main arteries that courses through Brooklyn, and is just steps from the 7th Avenue subway station in an area called Park Slope. This is a simple place that welcomes guests with its old-style neon sign above the entrance and a kitschy statue of a chef by the front door. Inside, visitors will find a handful of seats and a counter for ordering from the selection of pies.
This joint has a loyal local following — we have eaten pizza from there many times — and for good reason, as this Google contributor can confirm. "I've tried over 150 pizza shops in NYC and this is in the top 3. Absolutely incredible pizza — airy, not too greasy, flavorful — and every variety is good." You can order from a range of slices at Antonio's. These include a burrata pie that comes with pepperoni and honey, one that features baked ziti on top, and a barbeque chicken pie.
Best Pizza, Brooklyn
The name says it all, and its location in Williamsburg was anointed as the best pizza neighborhood in the world a few years ago by "New York" magazine. "Best pizza I've ever had," declares a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I ordered 3 slices of pepperoni pizza and the garlic knots and [they were] 10/10." There are two Williamsburg locations of Best Pizza in Brooklyn, both run by Frank Pinello. The Brooklyn native with Sicilian roots was raised in Bensonhurst, a traditionally Italian neighborhood in Brooklyn, and opened Best Pizza in 2010.
The pizzeria eschews modern methods to cook the pizzas in an old wood-burning oven, adding a nice, charred smokiness to the finished product. The selection of pies isn't as wide-ranging as other places in the Big Apple, with a handful of options, including a gluten-free pie. The toppings add something a little different, with choices such as Calabrian chili and pickled vegetables offering a twist on the traditional. In addition to turning out in-demand pies, Pinello also presents "The Pizza Show" on the Vice channel.
Dani's House of Pizza, Queens
Sometimes, the simple things in life are the ones that bring the most joy. A case in point is this destination that has been creating fine pies with sauce on the sweeter side for more than 65 years. Dani's building is quite appropriate for a pizzeria, shaped like a triangle with the point snipped off, located at the corner of Audley Street and Lefferts Boulevard in the Kew Gardens neighborhood. The restaurant traces its origins back to 1959, opened by Ramiz Dani, hence its name.
Dani's is now run by Ramiz's son Sabri, but it retains the signature lures of its sweet tomato sauce and pesto pie. "One of my favorite slices of all time," opines a Google commentator. "Their famed sweet sauce makes the regular pizza fly off the counter. Their also famed pesto slice is borderline life-changing ... so good. Both are crisped perfectly and not doughy. For a real treat, order a pesto slice with a topping of the red sweet sauce."
DiFara Pizza, Brooklyn
This is another pizzeria with a storied past. For many Brooklynites, DiFara was long exalted as the best pizza in the city. Each pie was lovingly cooked by its owner, Domenico DeMarco, who opened DiFara in 1965. An Italian man with a sweep of white hair and an apron covered in flour, he produced pies that diners like us would wait hours for. Even after he passed away in 2022, this hallowed institution run by his children still cooks sublime slices.
The store occupies a corner spot in the neighborhood of Midwood. The regular slices hover somewhere between a Neapolitan and classic New York slice. A Yelp reviewer extols the options on offer. "We opted for a square slice and a cheese slice. We thought we could share and be good. After having a bite of the freshly made cheese slice, it was a no brainer to get another. The crust was perfection. Crisp and held its shape. The sauce was incredible."
Joe & Pat's Pizzeria & Restaurant, Staten Island
Located on an unassuming block of Victory Boulevard, close to nail salons, an antique store, a cigar shop, and a physical therapy practice, Joe & Pat's has two sections. One side is a sit-down restaurant with banquettes and chairs alongside tables; the other is more casual, the take-out spot with a few sets of simple tables and chairs. This place proclaims itself to have the best pizza on Staten Island, and we can attest that the fare there is spectacular.
"Best pie in NYC!" concurs a contributor on Google. "Ridiculously thin and crispy with a beautifully robust sauce! Definitely worth the trip to the island for this one. Blows all of the Connecticut pizza spots out of the water!!" Customers that want to see if Joe & Pat's really gives the "Pizza Capital of the U.S." a run for its money can expect slender slices with a firm, crispy crust, and bright, vibrant tomato sauce topped by splotches of mozzarella.
Joe's Pizza, Manhattan
For some tourists that come to New York City, a place full of budget-friendly outdoor activities, a stop at Joe's Pizza is a must-do. It is also a regular haunt for New Yorkers, and can be as busy in the middle of the night for revelers post-clubbing as during the day with out-of-town families. There are actually a few Joe's Pizza outlets in the city and even branches in Florida, Michigan, and Masschusetts, but the original in Greenwich Village is still the place to go.
"Joe's Pizza is absolutely amazing. The long line is totally understandable, but it moves quickly — and every single bite is worth the wait!" explains a Tripadvisor commenter. "One of our best friends, Alessandro from Sardinia, makes incredible pizzas ... but even his can't compete with Joe's." This is certainly a no-frills joint, with a small counter inside the tiny store and small tables outside where customers can chow down on the slice while standing. Expect a nice crispy bite, zingy tomato sauce, and just the right amount of cheese on top. Joe's is named for its owner, Joe Pozzuoli, who hails from Naples and who opened the pizzeria in 1975.
Koronet Pizza, Manhattan
For enrollees at Columbia University, in Upper Manhattan, finding a cheap, filling bite to eat is a breeze at Koronet Pizza. This mainstay for students thanks to its proximity to the institution, the pizza joint is known for its jumbo slices, which really are huge and cost $6 each. A Tripadvisor reviewer remarks on the appeal of this spot. "I love going to Koronet pizza for lunch or dinner. Their giant slice of pizza lives up to its reputation. Not only is the plain cheese delicious but it can feed two people."
There is nothing fancy about Koronet, with no hifalutin decor or rococo touches, and it lets the food speak for itself. The exterior has a red banner awning, with the name of the pizzeria next to a graphic of a pizza with a slice removed. Slices promise a decent variety, from vodka to broccoli to Sicilian pepperoni and more. Koronet actually has two locations: the one on Broadway near Columbia, and another branch on the Upper East Side.
L'Industrie Pizzeria, Brooklyn
How about this for some acclaim — the chef at this spot made the cut at the 2025 Best Pizza awards, placing in the top 50 worldwide. L'Industrie is a cool hangout, drawing hipsters from Williamsburg (the neighborhood where it is located; the second branch is in the West Village), as well as further afield. This is a busy spot, and diners are likely to encounter a line to order and a wait for their slice. Even then, diners can't resist.
"After eating an entire meal in the neighborhood, I decided I'd come get a slice. I wasn't hungry in the least; I came to get a slice for science, for you dear reader, to see if this pizza was as good as I initially thought," writes a reviewer on Yelp. "And it was. This pizza is just so goddamn delicious. The crust is perfect. The balance is perfect. It's the pizza I want to eat. It's the pizza you want to eat." The staff members reflect the clientele — young, energetic, cool — and are led by a chef who comes from Pistoia, close to Florence. Slices come with liberal basil leaves on top, charred crispy crusts, and a fabulous mouthfeel (we've eaten there on a number of occasions).
Luigi's Pizza, Brooklyn
This no-frills joint near Green-Wood Cemetery transports diners to yesteryear. Inside Luigi's, visitors will find wood-paneled walls, an old signboard listing the prices of slices and pies, and newspaper clippings and photos that recount history to the beholder. Pizzas are arrayed in glass displays next to the red counter, while the cooks move behind. Fans of Adam Sandler movies might even recognize the interior, since a scene from his movie "Big Daddy" was filmed there.
Luigi's first opened in 1973, with the owner striving to make the best pizza in the city, a dream that has won him many fans. "This has to be one of the best plain slices I had," opines a Yelp commenter. "There's absolutely no flop and it is the quintessential NY slice!!!! It's only $3 and the sauce is just perfect." We can attest that while the regular slice is amazing, the fresh mozzarella slice is on another level, with a tomato sauce that is light, fresh, and packed with flavor. Please note that Luigi's accepts cash only.
Mama's Too, Manhattan
This pizzeria has two locations in Manhattan, one on the Upper West Side, the other in the West Village. "We ordered about six different slices to split and taste— the bufalina, bruschetta, cacio e pepe, poached pear, upside down and angry nonna," writes a diner on Google about the Upper West Side branch. "All slices were delicious." The selection of pies and slices should sate inquisitive diners.
The standards of cheese, pepperoni, and vodka are on offer, but they are joined by a mix of more eclectic flavors that make it an interesting pizza destination. The poached pear features aged gorgonzola and mozzarella, while the angry nonna combines soppressata with hot honey and Calabrian chili oil. Many of the pizzas are made as round or square pies, so diners have the chance to try different shapes and combinations just for the fun of it.
New Park Pizza, Queens
This dependable spot in Howard Beach is close to JFK airport and is a go-to place for locals. It also draws people that fly, maybe on the longest flights in the world, like this Google contributor. "After flying 16 hours around the world, the first thing I wanted after landing Stateside was a proper slice [okay, 2]. New Park nailed it."
There is a real sense of community at this place, thanks to the background of the pizzeria. The same family that opened New Park Pizza in 1956 still runs it, and the brick oven continues to churn out delicious pies. Beyond the distinction of having fantastic slices in a city rife with slice joints, New Park Pizza has another claim to fame. It appears as one of the properties on the Monopoly Queens Edition board game. Look for an orange-branded spot close to the Free Parking square on the board.
Patsy's Pizzeria, Manhattan
"Patsy's really is New York's best pizza, dough to cheese to sauce ratio is perfect. The crust doesn't flop," beams a reviewer on Google. "This place gets so much foot traffic your pizza will definitely be fresh." This East Harlem institution has long been a hallowed spot for its pizzas, operating for more than 90 years. In addition to the pies, Patsy's also serves salads, soups, and other dishes, but it is the pizzas that are the real star.
Diners that don't want the sit-down experience but still crave a slice can order from the take-out shop next to the main restaurant. That is a simple operation, with a marble counter where servers place slices on paper plates and bright red neon signs in the window shining like beacons to hungry diners. Pies are cooked in a coal oven, adding a little smokiness to their taste. Note that Patsy's only takes cash.
Paulie Gee's Slice Shop, Brooklyn
Not to be confused with the sit-down pizzeria Paulie Gee's, which is a couple of blocks away and serves Neapolitan pies, this offers classic New York slices. The offerings certainly impressed this Google reviewer. "The slices are perfectly cooked with an amazing crunch. Don't miss out on the square slices. Also the white spinach slice is amazing."
The corner spot has a brick exterior and a sign that boldly proclaims the style of restaurant, all hallmarks of a classic NY pizza joint. But Paulie Gee's Slice Shop veers from the ordinary track by offering not only traditional slices but also vegan slices that come from both round pies and square pies. These include the vegan pepperoni, with vegan parmesan and mozzarella, and the vegan Freddy Prinze, which comes with vegan sausage and has a base laden with sesame seeds.
Pepe Joe's Pizza, Bronx
The Bronx might not enjoy the critical mass of top pizza-slice joints as some of the other boroughs, but it is home to the city's "Real Little Italy." It is also where to find Pepe Joe's Brick Oven Pizza, located in the South Bronx not far from the Bronx Terminal Market, a former produce market that is now a giant shopping mall. There is a bit of everything on the menu there, including burgers, wraps, and quesadillas, but the pizza is a hit.
"Not every pizzeria you can go to and get quesadillas and a burrito!" notes a Google contributor. "From the moment you walk in and catch the flowers and plants, you know it's a little bit different at Pepe's. Most importantly, the food tastes really good." Visitors will find a classic slice-joint interior of earthy tile floors, wooden tables and chairs, a marble pizza counter, and a brick oven in the back.
Sal & Carmine Pizza, Manhattan
This spot has been in operation for more than 60 years, and has a great local following. Objectively the best pizza in the world by far," declares a regular on Google. "Sal's does it the right way, proper New-York Italian slice since the 1950s. I look forward to it every time." The pizzeria first opened in 1957, on a stretch of Broadway sandwiched between the Upper West Side and Columbia University. This is an unfussy operation, one that lets the food take all the accolades.
The interior features a broad display counter with glass panels and pizzas arrayed on a long tabletop behind. The menu is similarly simple, with four different types of slice on offer. These include the regular cheese slice, pepperoni, and one with sausage on top. The margherita slice is a medley of hues, the colors of the Italian flag coming together via the bright tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and fresh leaves of basil.
Scarr's Pizza, Manhattan
This pizzeria has got a lot of buzz for its flour milled by the owner, such that it has been written about in "Bon Appetit" and the "New Yorker". For this reviewer on Tripadvisor, the media attention is warranted. "The hype is real — great pizza by the slice! While there was a line when I arrived at noon, it was quick [15 minutes]." The choices of slices are marked by their uniform simplicity.
Guests can pick regular, square, or grandma slices in cheese, pepperoni, or a special flavor. That's it. Full pies offer a bit more variety and include a hotboi, made with beef pepperoni, jalapeños, and spicy honey. There are also vegan options. The pizzeria is located in the hip neighborhood of the Lower East Side. Another factor adding to its allure is that the owner, Scarr Pimentel, is Dominican.
Methodology
There are an untold number of pizza joints serving slices in New York City, the place we call home. To get to the bottom of which ones are the best, we started with lists from sites like Eater and Serious Eats, blogs that focus on food. We cast a critical eye on the findings based on our experience eating slices around the city and added some of our own personal favorites. We also wanted to include slice shops in all five boroughs and added reviews for every listing, ensuring that they scored a minimum of 4 out of 5.