The Most Mouth-Watering New York-Style Pizza Slice Joints, According To Reviews

Of all the food found in America's most populous city, none is quite as democratic, or ubiquitous, as the pizza slice. Walk into any slice joint, and you might encounter a suited finance executive, a food-delivery biker, construction workers, doctors and nurses, teachers, fitness instructors, tech staff, store assistants, and more. This simple staple is found all over the city, and is a quintessential component of New York, a city teeming with movie sites you can visit. New York-style pizza places have now sprung up all around the U.S. (here are the best of them).

The proliferation of pizzerias in NYC can trace its roots to the impressive numbers of Italian immigrants that arrived in the city in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. What made the pizzas even more functional, sturdy, and easy to carry around was the design of the gas pizza oven by Frank Mastro in the 1930s, which ushered in the boom of a takeout pie. While there are no definitive statistics as to the number of pizzerias in the city, it ranks in the thousands. To find the most delicious slices out there, we scoured food blogs and drew on our own experiences as pizza-loving New York City residents. All that's left to do is eat!