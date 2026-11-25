St. Louis' Former Military Base Is Now A Massive Park Full Of Unique Family Fun And Mississippi River Trails
If you're looking for a park to spend some time outdoors in St. Louis, the city has over 100 options. Each park has its own scenery and attractions that cater to different kinds of outdoor activities. One that combines amenities for recreation with unique historic sites to explore is Jefferson Barracks Park, sitting in the southern reaches of the city along the Mississippi River. It's a sprawling space of about 450 acres, in which visitors can access disc golf, exhibits, and trails that overlook the river. Once a U.S. Army post, the park features museums converted from old military buildings, with still-active barracks adjacent to the park. Younger children can partake in some interactive fun, including family-friendly guided tours and play areas set up along a trail route.
Jefferson Barracks Park's roots as a military base go back to 1826, according to Saint Louis County. The post's soldiers were active in all the major wars in the U.S., from the Mexican-American War to World War II, before the base was decommissioned in 1946. Though it's no longer a military base in the traditional sense, there's still an active military presence south of the park. In fact, the site is the oldest operating military post west of the Mississippi, states the Missouri Civil War Museum. Still, its historical remnants are a big part of what makes a visit to the park unique. Several of its surviving buildings are from the mid-1800s, including the Powder Magazine Museum building, which dates to 1857 and now serves as an archive of the park's history. Around a 20-minute drive from downtown St. Louis, Jefferson Barracks is further proof of Missouri's status as a gem filled with scenic, vibrant parks.
Trails, sports, and museums at Jefferson Barracks Park
Unlike other outdoor destinations in St. Louis, such as Forest Park, one of the top city parks in the U.S. for 2026, Jefferson Barracks Park benefits from a prime location on the Mississippi River. About 1.6 miles of the Mississippi River Greenway Trail crosses through the park, per Saint Louis County. The trail is flat and paved, with views across the river and boat traffic chugging by. Two loop trails also run through the park: the 1.6-mile Dennis Schick North Trail and 1.1-mile Dennis Schick South Trail. The latter features a Family Trail with equipment for kids to play on.
Elsewhere, families can enjoy a game of disc golf, archery, or corkball. The disc golf course is a popular fixture of the park, with thousands of positive reviews on UDisc, at the time of writing. It has 18 holes in a hilly, green setting. Older children and teenagers can try out target shooting at the park's free-use archery range, which has 28 shooting lanes. For a distinctly local activity, you could play corkball, a variation of baseball that only needs two players per team. The sport originated right here in St. Louis, and Jefferson Barracks has a handful of corkball fields that are open to the public.
Families who want to weave some history into their visit could stop at the Powder Magazine Museum. It holds artifacts like 19th-century military garb and early military weapons. Another distinctive museum in the park is the Jefferson Barracks Telephone Museum. It's housed in a restored, 1896-built duplex and holds a collection of vintage telephones, including some that visitors can try dialing themselves. If you're looking for more museums to see in St. Louis, check out the City Museum, housed in a former shoe factory.