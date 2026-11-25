If you're looking for a park to spend some time outdoors in St. Louis, the city has over 100 options. Each park has its own scenery and attractions that cater to different kinds of outdoor activities. One that combines amenities for recreation with unique historic sites to explore is Jefferson Barracks Park, sitting in the southern reaches of the city along the Mississippi River. It's a sprawling space of about 450 acres, in which visitors can access disc golf, exhibits, and trails that overlook the river. Once a U.S. Army post, the park features museums converted from old military buildings, with still-active barracks adjacent to the park. Younger children can partake in some interactive fun, including family-friendly guided tours and play areas set up along a trail route.

Jefferson Barracks Park's roots as a military base go back to 1826, according to Saint Louis County. The post's soldiers were active in all the major wars in the U.S., from the Mexican-American War to World War II, before the base was decommissioned in 1946. Though it's no longer a military base in the traditional sense, there's still an active military presence south of the park. In fact, the site is the oldest operating military post west of the Mississippi, states the Missouri Civil War Museum. Still, its historical remnants are a big part of what makes a visit to the park unique. Several of its surviving buildings are from the mid-1800s, including the Powder Magazine Museum building, which dates to 1857 and now serves as an archive of the park's history. Around a 20-minute drive from downtown St. Louis, Jefferson Barracks is further proof of Missouri's status as a gem filled with scenic, vibrant parks.