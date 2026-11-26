Many of the buoys boaters encounter are part of the buoy system set forth by the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation (IALA). The color and shape of the buoys in the IALA system, such as red and green striped bifurcation buoys, are meant to provide navigational directions to boaters and mariners. White and orange special purpose buoys, however, are not part of the IALA. They are found only on inland waters in the US. So, you won't see them while cruising in the Boating Capital of the Bahamas, but you will certainly find them on America's most scenic reservoirs and other inland waters throughout the US.

There are a number of areas in which keep-out buoys are commonly placed. On reservoirs, they will typically be found near the dam and around the spillway. These areas are usually cordoned off due to strong currents when water is being discharged through the dam. Often, several keep-out buoys will be placed in a line accompanied by a safety boom to prevent boats from entering. This same system of keep-out buoys and safety booms is also frequently utilized around designated swimming areas to prevent injuries to swimmers. Environmentally sensitive areas or protected habitats for rare species are other instances where keep-out buoys are regularly utilized.

Regardless of where keep-out buoys are located, the response is the same – do not enter the area beyond the buoys. To ensure you don't accidentally encroach on these waters, slow your speed as soon as you see any white and orange buoy until you can plainly see the symbol and any accompanying text. This is a prudent action when nearing special purpose buoys, as other white and orange buoys may be warning hazards or alerting boaters to a no-wake zone.