10 Best American Reservoirs To Visit For A Scenic Lake Vacation
An American vacation spent swimming, boating, or just lounging on a lakeside beach is the ideal way to recharge your soul, but you need to find the perfect destination to make that dream come to life. While everyone typically rushes to find the most beautiful natural lake, there are actually just as many amazing bodies of water in the United States that are completely man-made. These types of waterways are called reservoirs, and they're created by developing dams that manage the flow of water. Reservoirs have actually been around for centuries now and were originally used for irrigation.
In the modern era, these artificial lakes serve many more purposes, such as producing electricity and providing outdoor entertainment. These days, there are nearly 2,000 reservoirs across the country, and many of them are absolutely enormous. They're typically measured by water volume in acre-feet, which describes how much water would be required to cover one acre in a foot of depth.
Reservoirs have evolved into stunning tourism destinations where you can spend all day out on the water or getting to know the surrounding terrain. Before you start thinking that lakes made by human hands couldn't possibly be as magical as the ones crafted by Mother Nature herself, take a beat. You're going to want to check out these 10 American reservoirs that happen to be some of the most incredible spots for a scenic vacation first.
Lake Shasta
Tucked away in Northern California, surrounded by views of the region's distinctive mountainous landscapes, is the biggest reservoir in the state: Lake Shasta. It's full size stretches 30,000 acres and that includes approximately 365 miles of shore. Thankfully, that means there is plenty of room for the 2 million people who come to visit the lake every year.
There are plenty of designated sites for camping, cabin rentals, and it's even one of the best destinations in America for RV traveling. However, the real star when it comes to accommodations around Lake Shasta is the houseboats. You literally cannot get any closer to the water than that. As one individual in r/Sacramento explained, "OMG! I Love Shasta! 70+ degree water in the summer, 365 miles of shoreline. Clean water! Our favorite arm of the lake is by far the McLeod. Shasta Caverns and by far our favorite resort is Holiday Harbor!, !!! We have 3 generations renting every year from Holiday Harbor, but we have tried others and keep coming back to Holiday Harbor. We never miss an opportunity to go."
Besides the variety of interesting accommodations, another big reason why Lake Shasta has become such a beloved place to spend vacation days is that it's very multifaceted. There are just as many opportunities for memorable adventure as there are for laidback relaxation. Fishing is a popular pastime, with chances to catch anything from catfish to bass. There's quite a diverse avian population for bird-watchers to spot, and you could finish the day out on the lake with a dinner cruise. On the other side of the spectrum, you can participate in an array of water sports here, like wakeboarding, water skiing, kayaking, and tubing.
Lake Mead
It would be sacrilege to make a list of America's top reservoirs without including the largest one in the country. Let me introduce you to the vast Lake Mead in Nevada, which was formed by diverting a portion of the Colorado River. It holds over 31 million acre-feet of water volume and offers around 550 miles of shoreline. This is actually an incredibly important reservoir considering that 25 million people in the area get their water supply completely from Lake Mead.
In addition to being an integral source of water for the region, this reservoir has quite a reputation for being a lively place to visit. It is actually one of the most popular stops on a road trip between Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon since it's under an hour outside of Sin City in that direction. One person confirmed that it's worth making a pit stop in this area on a drive, writing in r/NationalPark, "If you have time, I recommend going through Valley of Fire State Park and taking Northshore Drive through Lake Mead. You can continue to Lakeshore Drive to visit Hoover Dam and Boulder City. There are lots of great hikes in Lake Mead if you are willing to do a little research to find them, or just enjoy the views."
If you're looking for a longer adventure, Lake Mead is excellent for a full-blown vacation as well. It's easy to get yourself a boat rental for the day from services like Boating Lake Mead and Lake Mead Marina. There are a bunch of designated swimming areas that are calm enough for families with children (although supervision is still always strongly suggested). Visitors who want a better peek below the surface can even go scuba diving in this reservoir to find the remains of an old World War II plane and even a few towns.
Lake Powell
If you ever wondered what it might be like to take a vacation on Mars, consider a trip to Lake Powell. This 27 million acre-foot reservoir is just a stone's throw from the state line between Utah and Arizona on the Colorado River. That makes it the second-largest reservoir in the whole country for anyone keeping score.
By far one of the most highly recommended activities at Lake Powell is renting a boat to truly appreciate the area. It's possible to rent anything from a motor-powered boat to a sailboat or even a kayak to keep it really simple. Practically every online forum has at least one person urging visitors to invest in a boat rental and suggesting spots to check out with the ride. For instance, a Redditor in r/LakePowell said, "Things to see, easy for a one-day outing: Navajo Canyon, Padre Bay, maybe even Last Chance. Along the way are amazing beach areas to stop and off load, swim, etc."
Tourists who prefer to stay on dry land can still take advantage of the unique terrain around Lake Powell. Just opt for hiking or camping around the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area that encompasses the reservoir. There are several amazing desert canyon hiking trails throughout the area, ranging from strenuous 15-mile treks to more manageable walks with equally stunning views.
Lake of the Ozarks
Many of America's reservoirs are a better fit for families with little ones, but the Lake of the Ozarks can be just as entertaining for young travelers and college students who are looking for an incredible spring break destination. This 54,000-acre body of water in Missouri was the biggest artificial reservoir of its time when it was completed 94 years ago. Today, it has lost its title to that claim to fame, yet it remains one of the most fun reservoirs for a lakeside getaway.
This reputation is due to the multitude of waterfront bars available around every curve of the snake-shaped, winding reservoir. With that being said, there is a decent amount of diversity between these establishments for any type of evening you could possibly desire. One person in r/ozarks said, "For the Lakeside bars, it depends if you want a big party or if you want family friendly: Lakeside Party Bars: Backwater Jack's, Coconuts (big weekends), Lazy Gators, Redhead's. You'll still see some families here, but it's either in a different section or pretty limited. Lakeside 66% Party 33% Family Combo: Paradise, Dog Days, Shorty Pants, Lakehouse 13, Encore, H. Toad's, Tap & Grill, Coconuts (normal weekends). It'll be a big party at any of these, but there will definitely be some families around. Lakeside 66% Family 33% Party: Frankie & Louie's, Captain Ron's. Mostly a family environment, but people are still getting down."
Don't worry — there is plenty of alcohol-free fun to be had here during the day, too. The Lake of the Ozarks area offers dozens of exceptional golf courses for anyone hoping to play a few holes. Alternatively, you could embark on an underground adventure at one of the 300 rugged caves around the lake.
Lake Norman
Lake Norman is the largest man-made lake in North Carolina, stretching across four different counties in the state. The beautiful thing about this reservoir is that it provides just as many chances for visitors to enjoy themselves out on the water as there are on dry land. You'll find so many ways to take advantage of the 32,000 acres of lake, including boat rentals, fishing, jet skiing, wake surfing, or paddle boarding for a more laid-back time.
These activities alone make Lake Norman an enticing destination for tourism, but that's far from the only thing pulling visitors to the area. It's also a terrific place to spend your vacation, thanks to the adorable towns that are easily accessible from the reservoir, like Cornelius and the 188-year-old community of Davidson. As one local put it plainly in r/Charlotte, "Lake norman is a great area in general. Not just on the lake but in the town surrounding it. I would go to visitlkn.com where you can find info on renting a boat, restaurants, and entertainment." In these townships, you'll come across a handful of solid spots for shopping, lots of excellent restaurants, and top-notch breweries like King Canary Brewing Company and Lost Worlds Brewing Company.
Fort Peck Lake
Many of America's most notable reservoir destinations have become so well-known for their vacation potential that they can get a little on the touristy side. However, that isn't the case when it comes to Fort Peck Lake in Montana. This particular man-made lake with 1,500 miles of shoreline was created by a dam on the Missouri River and sits in the remote Eastern Prairies region.
Unlike many other American reservoirs, Fort Peck Lake is in a very remote location that feels more like being at nature's mercy than visiting a vacation destination. For many travelers who want a more genuine camping experience away from the troubles of society, this can be exactly what the doctor ordered. As one person broke it down in r/Montana, "There is endless free camping at fort peck if you don't require an actual campground. Literally almost all the land around it is public, just pick a spot and go." Make sure you're up on your knowledge of the most useful camping hacks, though, because you won't have much wiggle room for mistakes out there in the Montana wilderness.
Even during the winter, Fort Peck Lake can be an exceptional place for a chilly vacation. When it freezes into a sheet of thick ice, this is actually one of the best frozen lakes in the United States for ice skating among the surrounding wild terrain. It's also a favorite location for ice fishing during colder months.
Lake Jocassee
Known as the heart and soul of Devils Fork State Park in South Carolina, Lake Jocassee is one of the most budget-friendly destinations in the United States for a fall vacation. It costs just $8 per adult to enter the park, and it's free every Tuesday. If you're planning on visiting during the more popular times of year, locals suggest nabbing yourself a parking spot reservation to go with your entry ticket. As one person broke down in a Camping in The Carolinas Facebook Group, "You can show up for day use with no reservation and pay $8 per person to enter. But there's no guarantee you'll get a parking space on weekends or other popular days."
There's a good reason why those parking spots fill up so fast during summer and autumn. The scenery around Lake Jocassee is exquisite throughout the year, but it's especially enchanting when the leaves change from October to November. There are so many gorgeous drives around the reservoir with viewpoints where you can appreciate it in all its glory. You'll find far more in the way of activities than just views, though.
Numerous tours are starting at $60 that will take you out on an exploration of the water and the area's hidden waterfalls that are only accessible when you take a boat there. The area offers plentiful sites for camping and has a handful of villas that sit right beside Lake Jocassee for a more upscale trip. It also happens to be a prime swimming spot and was even ranked as the best lake for swimming in all of America in 2024 by USA Today.
Lake Travis
Are you craving a vacation packed full of partying without losing out on the stunning nature across the United States? Look no further than Lake Travis, just 40 minutes outside of Austin, Texas. This 63-mile-long, man-made beauty was developed 83 years ago as a solution to the terrible flooding that the state had been enduring at the time. These days, it's evolved a bit beyond that original purpose to become one of the region's top recreation hotspots.
One of the most enticing ways for adult visitors to take advantage of the beautiful reservoir is by checking out its selection of party coves. At spots like Devil's Cove, you'll come across boat parties the moment the weather warms up, and everyone is super welcoming as guests roam their way through every vessel. Across the way at Hippy Hollow, things can get rowdier because it's actually the only public park in the whole state of Texas where skinny dipping is allowed. Adrenaline lovers may prefer testing their courage on the Lake Travis Zipline, known for its unbeatable views over the reservoir and for being the fastest attraction of its kind in all of Texas.
Flaming Gorge Reservoir
Situated right on the border of Utah and Wyoming, along the Green River, is the enchanting 3.5-million-acre-foot Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Thanks to this prime location among the Uinta Mountains, this man-made lake boasts some of the most otherworldly landscapes you can find in the country. Beyond its stunning views in every direction, Flaming Gorge Reservoir is also a hotspot for outdoor adventure.
This reservoir is home to a variety of fish that are up for grabs to the best angler, such as various species of trout, bass, and salmon (depending on the season). The Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area, where the lake is situated, boasts over 100 miles of mountain biking and hiking trails with expansive views of the area. In addition, the surrounding region is a haven for wildlife watching — just be sure you have the right know-how to stay safe if you encounter moose, bears, bighorn sheep, bald eagles, or river otters that inhabit the Flaming Gorge area.
Lake Cumberland
Lake Cumberland is dubbed the "Houseboat Capital of the World" by Kentucky's official tourism website. That means at the very least, there will be plenty of interesting places to stay around here. While the fact that there are over 1,500 amazing houseboats right on the lake is already a fairly convincing reason to consider it for a vacation destination, that's only the beginning.
The reservoir with 1,225 miles of shoreline is ripe with outdoor activities from kayaking and bike rentals to hunting, fishing, and hiking. There are even chances to participate in geocaching scavenger hunting with your smartphone and over 200 items to uncover throughout the county. Families will also have more than enough activities nearby to keep their kids busy on a trip to Lake Cumberland, like horseback riding stables, a go-kart track, and the Big South Fork Scenic Railway. Alternatively, one user in r/Outdoors suggests upgrading the adventure factor by going cliff jumping at the lake.
Methodology
This ranking of the best American reservoirs for a scenic vacation was compiled by first consulting comprehensive lists of the country's largest and most popular reservoirs for specific activities, such as one from the National Performance of Dams Program highlighting the biggest reservoirs in the United States. After consulting these official rankings, the list was then narrowed down by reviewing firsthand accounts from visitors on Reddit and Facebook. Once a top ten was established after thorough research, the Islands team dug deeper into details about specific activities, accommodations, and amenities that would make each reservoir a good place for a vacation.