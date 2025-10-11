10 Best American Reservoirs To Visit For A Scenic Lake Vacation

An American vacation spent swimming, boating, or just lounging on a lakeside beach is the ideal way to recharge your soul, but you need to find the perfect destination to make that dream come to life. While everyone typically rushes to find the most beautiful natural lake, there are actually just as many amazing bodies of water in the United States that are completely man-made. These types of waterways are called reservoirs, and they're created by developing dams that manage the flow of water. Reservoirs have actually been around for centuries now and were originally used for irrigation.

In the modern era, these artificial lakes serve many more purposes, such as producing electricity and providing outdoor entertainment. These days, there are nearly 2,000 reservoirs across the country, and many of them are absolutely enormous. They're typically measured by water volume in acre-feet, which describes how much water would be required to cover one acre in a foot of depth.

Reservoirs have evolved into stunning tourism destinations where you can spend all day out on the water or getting to know the surrounding terrain. Before you start thinking that lakes made by human hands couldn't possibly be as magical as the ones crafted by Mother Nature herself, take a beat. You're going to want to check out these 10 American reservoirs that happen to be some of the most incredible spots for a scenic vacation first.