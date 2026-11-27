Between Philly And NYC Is A Coastal Town With State Park Trails, Waterfront Views And Tasty Eats
Known as the Garden State, New Jersey boasts 130 miles of coastline, plenty of diners, a rich history, and vibrant public spaces. While many make stops in Maplewood for its lively community events, Hoboken for its recreational fun, or the 2023 Great American Main Street Award winner, Metuchen, there's a central Jersey township with much to offer. Old Bridge, New Jersey, originally established as Madison Township in 1869, is located in Middlesex County along the coastline of Raritan Bay.
Home to more than 70,000 residents, Old Bridge is also conveniently situated between Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York City. The town is just under an hour and a half from Philly and around an hour away from NYC, depending on traffic. Conveniently, those who want to see the big city while in Old Bridge can take the New Jersey Transit bus to Manhattan for about $24 per round trip.
Tourists who are interested in all Old Bridge has to offer can enjoy year-round activities, but the best time to visit the town for recreational fun is between July and September. A self-proclaimed "beautiful place to live, work, and shop," Old Bridge is a coastal town highlighted by state park trails, waterfront views, and tasty eats.
Old Bridge's state park trails and water views
New Jersey, a state often called the Armpit of America, has plenty of picturesque public spaces for nature lovers to enjoy. In Old Bridge, Cheesequake State Park and Old Bridge Waterfront Park offer trails and water views. There are also picnic areas, spots for fishing and swimming, and a diverse range of wildlife. Visitors can hike four trails ranging from 1.3 to 3 miles, with more than 8 miles of easy-to-moderate paths to explore in total.
The Blue Trail, also known as the Middlesex County Trail, is the longest of the four, guiding hikers through the parks, woodlands, and salt marshes. For an easier journey and a view of the swamp, hikers with children might favor the Green Trail. Red Trail hikers can smell the wildflowers and birdwatch, while White Trail users enjoy views of Hooks Creek Lake and its boardwalks.
However, the most notable boardwalk is within Old Bridge Waterfront Park. A part of Laurence Harbor, this public space provides access to Raritan Bay. Enjoy water views from the boardwalk or Paul's and Cliffwood Beaches. Though details are limited, the park also features a playground, trails, kayak access, and a comfort station. "A fantastic park with a lovely beach area perfect for relaxing or walks. Plenty of open space to play games with the family," wrote one visitor in a Google review. "Peaceful views and well-maintained. Highly recommend for a sunny afternoon outing!" If you're up for a day trip, South Cape May Meadows Preserve is a scenic nature space with ocean views and trails.
Old Bridge's tasty eats
Whether you're looking for a family-friendly restaurant or a unique spot for a night out, Old Bridge has plenty of dining options serving up tasty eats for all types of travelers. If you're craving Italian, Via Sposito may satisfy your taste buds. Serving up "scratch-made Italian cooking, homemade mozzarella, coal-fired pizza, unique house-made pasta, dry-aged steaks and seafood," the restaurant is at the top of Old Bridge's Top 10 Restaurants list on Tripadvisor. Elizabeth's Italian Restaurant is another highly rated option with mood lighting and a flavorful menu featuring Granny's Meatballs and Short Rib Arancini. If you're craving a lobster tail with your pasta, check out Ponte Vecchio Italian Seafood Grille. Their menu features shrimp scampi and lump crab cakes as well.
For a taste of Old Bridge's diner scene, visit Old Bridge Diner Family Restaurant. The establishment markets itself as a "favorite among families for its warm atmosphere, classic menu, and friendly service." Enjoy everything from fajita platters and subs to French toast and omelets. The diner also offers gluten-free options. On the other hand, the Madison Modern Social is a great option for a date or girls' night out. Choose from menu options like sushi, steak, Punk Rock Calamari, lamb chops, branzino with artichokes, and more. For more delicious eats and fun along the Jersey Shore, Stone Harbor also has excellent restaurants, activities, and small-town charm.