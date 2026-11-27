Known as the Garden State, New Jersey boasts 130 miles of coastline, plenty of diners, a rich history, and vibrant public spaces. While many make stops in Maplewood for its lively community events, Hoboken for its recreational fun, or the 2023 Great American Main Street Award winner, Metuchen, there's a central Jersey township with much to offer. Old Bridge, New Jersey, originally established as Madison Township in 1869, is located in Middlesex County along the coastline of Raritan Bay.

Home to more than 70,000 residents, Old Bridge is also conveniently situated between Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New York City. The town is just under an hour and a half from Philly and around an hour away from NYC, depending on traffic. Conveniently, those who want to see the big city while in Old Bridge can take the New Jersey Transit bus to Manhattan for about $24 per round trip.

Tourists who are interested in all Old Bridge has to offer can enjoy year-round activities, but the best time to visit the town for recreational fun is between July and September. A self-proclaimed "beautiful place to live, work, and shop," Old Bridge is a coastal town highlighted by state park trails, waterfront views, and tasty eats.