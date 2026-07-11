A State Often Called 'The Armpit Of America' Is Surprisingly One Of The Top States For Land Dedicated To Parks
People love to beat up on New Jersey. They call it "the Armpit of America." They claim that the highest point in the state is a landfill. There's the old joke: "Why are New Yorkers so depressed? Because the light at the end of the tunnel is New Jersey!" To the haters, New Jersey is the land of "Mallrats," "Jersey Shore," factories, strip malls, and rowdy Knicks fans. However, the joke's on them, because New Jersey very much earns its official nickname — the Garden State.
Think it's one big slab of concrete? New Jersey has been ranked second in the country for the most land dedicated to parks — right after Alaska. This finding came from a 2021 analysis by camp chair manufacturer Cliq Chairs; according to Cliq, about 20% of New Jersey's area is parkland, or 1 in every 5 acres (via New Jersey Herald).
If that doesn't jive with the public perception of New Jersey, it may be time to change the story. This state is bigger than many realize (it can take nearly four hours to drive from north to south) and full of natural spaces, including 1,792 miles of tidal shore, plus 945,000 acres of parkland. As it turns out, there's a lot of active travel and forest bathing to enjoy as well.
Why New Jersey is greener than many people think it is
Part of New Jersey's reputation comes from its manufacturing past; the state is often described as the "Birthplace of the American Industrial Revolution," and more than 2,500 advanced manufacturers still operate here. Less well known is the Green Acres Program, which has been dedicated to conservation and recreation in the Garden State since 1961. Under the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Green Acres has protected more than 725,000 acres of land and collaborated on 1,256 park projects with local nonprofits. Home to 41 state parks, New Jersey has long been rich in parkland — Washington Rock State Park's origins date back to 1913 — but the DEP is as active as ever. In 2025, a 9-mile greenway between the cities of Montclair and Jersey City broke ground, and the DEP invited the public to help name the new state park.
Yet not all of New Jersey's green spaces are technically parks. The sprawling forests and wetlands of the Pine Barrens are New Jersey's most mysterious region — a wooded beauty for swimming, hiking, and exploring abandoned towns. This area was technically designated a U.S. Biosphere Reserve and encompasses more than 1 million acres (and 700,000 human residents). If all you know about the state is Newark Airport, consider a hike or paddle in this scenic, wildlife-packed ecosystem in the southeast quarter of the state. For a different take on the state's backroads, consider a drive along the Bayshore Heritage Scenic Byway, New Jersey's road less traveled, with its dramatic coastal views, serene wetlands, and Victorian villages.
How to enjoy New Jersey's outdoor spaces
For travelers, New Jersey is often considered an extension of New York City, which usually means familiar urban places like Jersey City or Hoboken. Yet South Mountain Reservation is just 10 miles outside of Newark, and city-slickers could spend days exploring its 2,110 acres. The Lenape Trail, which partially runs through the reservation, spans 36 miles across 18 additional nearby parks. From there, you can head in any direction and stumble into natural spaces.
Indeed, outsiders overlook the fact that 72.4 miles of the Appalachian Trail trace the state's northern border — connecting seven established shelters — and High Point State Park (the actual highest point) is a forested mountain with an elevation of 1,803 feet that overlooks three different states. These resources are within a two-hour drive of Manhattan, through New Jersey's northern countryside.
When it comes to oceanfront, New Jersey is best known for tourist hotspots like Wildwood and Cape May, and millions of people pour into the state just to spend time "down the shore." But not all of the Jersey Shore looks like the eponymous reality show. Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, New Jersey's smallest state park, is a quaint coastal escape with incredible views of Long Beach Island. Cheesequake State Park may have a funny name, but it's a gorgeous amalgam of woodland, wetland, and wooden walkways; its main parking lot is also an easy drive from New York's metro area. Finally, there's Wharton State Forest, whose 124,000 acres overlap with the Pine Barrens and have an undeveloped, backcountry feel. One minute, you could stroll down a forest trail, and a half-hour later, walk the Atlantic City boardwalk. How's that for a light at the end of the tunnel?