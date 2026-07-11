A State Often Called 'The Armpit Of America' Is Surprisingly One Of The Top States For Land Dedicated To Parks

People love to beat up on New Jersey. They call it "the Armpit of America." They claim that the highest point in the state is a landfill. There's the old joke: "Why are New Yorkers so depressed? Because the light at the end of the tunnel is New Jersey!" To the haters, New Jersey is the land of "Mallrats," "Jersey Shore," factories, strip malls, and rowdy Knicks fans. However, the joke's on them, because New Jersey very much earns its official nickname — the Garden State.

Think it's one big slab of concrete? New Jersey has been ranked second in the country for the most land dedicated to parks — right after Alaska. This finding came from a 2021 analysis by camp chair manufacturer Cliq Chairs; according to Cliq, about 20% of New Jersey's area is parkland, or 1 in every 5 acres (via New Jersey Herald).

If that doesn't jive with the public perception of New Jersey, it may be time to change the story. This state is bigger than many realize (it can take nearly four hours to drive from north to south) and full of natural spaces, including 1,792 miles of tidal shore, plus 945,000 acres of parkland. As it turns out, there's a lot of active travel and forest bathing to enjoy as well.