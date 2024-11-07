Hidden On New Jersey's Coast Is An Underrated Gem Full Of Activities And Small Town Charm
New Jersey's coast houses a stunning collection of travel destinations, from one of America's best beaches to the unique shops in Cape May. Less than 20 miles north of those shops, vacationers can unearth more local wonders in the charming beach town of Stone Harbor. Despite the reputation that a certain reality show has cultivated for the Jersey Shore, this seaside village of under 1,000 people enjoys a serene vibe and clean, family-friendly beaches. In Stone Harbor, visitors looking to unwind and escape the stress of daily life will find everything from pristine shores to excellent restaurants, fun activities, and captivating attractions.
Like most beach destinations, Stone Harbor's high season is in the summer. In addition to offering warm weather perfect for swimming, Stone Harbor summers also attract travelers thanks to events like catamaran racing and the Stone Harbor Arts & Crafts Festival. While June through September trips will treat visitors to idyllic summer days, travelers who prefer fewer crowds can visit in the fall or winter to explore nearby wineries and inland attractions.
The best things to do in Stone Harbor
No seaside vacation is complete without a few days spent reveling in the sun, surf, and sand. Start your beach day by stopping at Suncatcher Surf Shop. A Stone Harbor staple since 1981, the store offers beach gear, sunglasses, backpacks, and other essentials you might have forgotten at home. After you stock up, head to the coast. With stunning spots like Stone Harbor Point and Hobie Cat Beach, this town makes it easy to soak in the seaside landscapes. However, if you want to swim and surf, you'll have to prioritize specific beaches, as water sports aren't permitted everywhere. Stone Harbor uses a street system to identify beach locations, and only the beaches on 81st Street and 110th Street allow surfing, for instance. Not concerned with entering the waters? Head to Stone Harbor Point for birdwatching, nature walks, sightseeing, and beach combing.
When you need a break from the beach, explore other fun activities in Stone Harbor. At the Wetlands Institute, you can learn about New Jersey's coastal ecosystems through well-curated exhibits and activities, such as the salt marsh safari. For an artsy experience, stop by Ocean Galleries to peruse the paintings, prints, and crafts on display.
Discover Stone Harbor's best restaurants
In New Jersey, travelers can enjoy one of America's most underrated foodie destinations. The state's good eats continue in Stone Harbor. Whether you're dining on a budget or seeking a fancy night out, Stone Harbor has a restaurant for you. For a wallet-friendly meal, visit local favorites like Fred's Tavern & Liquor Store. At Fred's, diners will find perfectly prepared pub food that hits the spot after a day full of beach-hopping and sightseeing. Hungry for a more upscale dinner? Check out Ristorante Luciano (open only on the weekends during the off-season) for indulgent Italian cuisine. For spectacular seafood on a mid-range budget, make your way to Back Bay Seafood. If you go, don't forget to try the incredible crab cakes.
While these locations will have you sorted for dinner, you'll want to stop by Yvette's Cafe for breakfast or lunch. Praised for its tasty food and quality customer service, this cafe is the perfect place to grab a coffee or a casual meal. For breakfast, treat yourself to the stuffed French toast or mini Dutch pancakes. At lunch, chow down on a satisfying sandwich, hoagie, or salad.