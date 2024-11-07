Hidden On New Jersey's Coast Is An Underrated Gem Full Of Activities And Small Town Charm

New Jersey's coast houses a stunning collection of travel destinations, from one of America's best beaches to the unique shops in Cape May. Less than 20 miles north of those shops, vacationers can unearth more local wonders in the charming beach town of Stone Harbor. Despite the reputation that a certain reality show has cultivated for the Jersey Shore, this seaside village of under 1,000 people enjoys a serene vibe and clean, family-friendly beaches. In Stone Harbor, visitors looking to unwind and escape the stress of daily life will find everything from pristine shores to excellent restaurants, fun activities, and captivating attractions.

Like most beach destinations, Stone Harbor's high season is in the summer. In addition to offering warm weather perfect for swimming, Stone Harbor summers also attract travelers thanks to events like catamaran racing and the Stone Harbor Arts & Crafts Festival. While June through September trips will treat visitors to idyllic summer days, travelers who prefer fewer crowds can visit in the fall or winter to explore nearby wineries and inland attractions.