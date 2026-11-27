Just a few miles from Leeds is Rothwell. Known for its fascinating history, medieval Holy Trinity Church (more on that shortly), traditional pubs, and mining heritage, it promises a breadth of experiences fit for many kinds of travelers. Whichever category you fall into, be sure to look for the 100-year-old Rothwell Arch on the northern edge of town. It's made from the jawbones of a whale.

Traveling to Rothwell isn't too difficult, as it's only about a 20-minute drive from Leeds — from Sheffield, it's under an hour. When you get here, make sure to stop by The Hare & Hounds for British fish and chips or other traditional bites. If you're more in the mood for pizza, though, Wood Fire Dine is a great family-run restaurant that slings Neapolitan pizza pies. And if you're here earlier in the day or just fancy a coffee and pastry, head straight to Gray's.

When you've had your fill of the local cuisine, walk over to Springhead Park for a lovely stroll through trees, gardens, and stream banks — there's also an on-site eatery called The Pavilion Café. Meanwhile, Rothwell Country Park is not far and features plenty of open space and woodlands. And as the climate in Rothwell is classically English (short and mild summers with long and dark winters), you'll want to take a rain jacket and waterproof yet comfortable walking shoes with you. Warm layers, an umbrella, and an extra pair of wool socks also never hurt.