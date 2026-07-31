Tucked Next To Leeds Is England's Ex-Mining City With Historic Charm, Tasty Eats, And Scenic Parks

Like most of Great Britain, Wakefield is awash with ancient history like preserved medieval buildings, beautiful parkland to explore, and delicious food, from pub grub to upscale dining. Its roots stretch back to prehistoric times with ancient barrows (ancient burial mounds), through the industrial age with coal mining remnants that can be seen about the city, and into the modern age with the ubiquitous neighborhood Nando's.

Locals from Leeds can drive south for less than half an hour to reach this charming, historic city. Those arriving from further afield can arrive by train at Wakefield Kirkgate Station or Wakefield Westgate Station. International visitors can land at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) and then do the 40-minute drive or grab a connecting bus or taxi to the train station and take the train to Wakefield, with views of bucolic hedgerows and farms along the way.

Wakefield's industrial mining history goes back to the late 1700s, but local coal use itself dates back to the days of Roman settlement, according to Wakefield Education Services, which also states that 13th-century monks mined it for their uses. Just outside the city is the National Coal Mining Museum, which covers the most recent 180 years of coal mining in Wakefield and the whole of the United Kingdom. It's surprisingly intriguing, with a local Google guide sharing that it has excellently constructed displays, good hospitality and a brilliant trip 450 feet (140 meters) below the surface. (Note that underground tours on on pause at the moment, so make sure you have one booked before showing up.)