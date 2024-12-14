Shakespeare's Birthplace Is A Quaint Medieval Market Town In England Full Of History And Beauty

History buffs, nature lovers, and everyone in between will revel in the beauty of Shakespeare's hometown. Stratford-upon-Avon is the birth town and final resting place of the legendary "Romeo and Juliet" playwright. The literary mastermind was born at the Tudor family home in 1564 and buried at Holy Trinity Church in 1616. His remains have stayed in his hometown ever since, despite there being talk about moving his body from Stratford to Westminster. Centuries later, millions of Shakespeare fans still visit the writer's hometown to pay homage to his work and learn more about his history.

Stratford-upon-Avon is located a little over two hours from London by train or car. Direct trains from London Marylebone Station run daily and take two to three hours. You could also set out from the U.K.'s underrated foodie city of Birmingham, which is less than an hour north of the town. You could also reach it from the underrated shopping hub Manchester via train. That's liable to take the longest of the three cross-country routes, with an average train journey taking about three hours.

While Stratford-upon-Avon is a perfect day trip from any of these larger cities, you could also find accommodations in town and enjoy the scenery and history without being rushed. Stay in one of the town's boutique hotels and spend a morning wandering along the sophisticated views and vibes of Britain's countryside. Opt to stay at Quilt and Croissants, a perfectly affordable bed and breakfast with a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor, or book a room at the larger (and slightly more expensive) DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in the city's center.