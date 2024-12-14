Shakespeare's Birthplace Is A Quaint Medieval Market Town In England Full Of History And Beauty
History buffs, nature lovers, and everyone in between will revel in the beauty of Shakespeare's hometown. Stratford-upon-Avon is the birth town and final resting place of the legendary "Romeo and Juliet" playwright. The literary mastermind was born at the Tudor family home in 1564 and buried at Holy Trinity Church in 1616. His remains have stayed in his hometown ever since, despite there being talk about moving his body from Stratford to Westminster. Centuries later, millions of Shakespeare fans still visit the writer's hometown to pay homage to his work and learn more about his history.
Stratford-upon-Avon is located a little over two hours from London by train or car. Direct trains from London Marylebone Station run daily and take two to three hours. You could also set out from the U.K.'s underrated foodie city of Birmingham, which is less than an hour north of the town. You could also reach it from the underrated shopping hub Manchester via train. That's liable to take the longest of the three cross-country routes, with an average train journey taking about three hours.
While Stratford-upon-Avon is a perfect day trip from any of these larger cities, you could also find accommodations in town and enjoy the scenery and history without being rushed. Stay in one of the town's boutique hotels and spend a morning wandering along the sophisticated views and vibes of Britain's countryside. Opt to stay at Quilt and Croissants, a perfectly affordable bed and breakfast with a 4.5-star rating on Tripadvisor, or book a room at the larger (and slightly more expensive) DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in the city's center.
Stratford-upon-Avon hosts historical activities for the whole family
Both ardent Shakespeare fans and newcomers alike can come together in adoration of Stratford-upon-Avon. Of course, the city offers plenty of Shakespearean activities for those who made the trek to see the playwright's hometown. The Royal Shakespeare Company puts on dozens of shows throughout the year at its three stages in town: the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, where the company performs the Bard's plays; the outdoor Holloway Garden Theater, where performances are staged during the warmer months; and the Swan Theatre, where the RSC performs plays from Shakespeare's contemporaries like Christopher Marlowe and modern playwrights like Nancy Harris. Buy tickets or check performance schedules via the RSC's website.
Those who want a behind-the-scenes look can go on a guided tour of the main theatre. The company also offers costume tours and other backstage specials. After touring the theatre and seeing a production, stop for a proper roast and pint at the Rooftop Restaurant, where you can see lovely views of the English countryside.
If you're looking for more Shakespeare entertainment, listen to commentary on the city through the writer's mouth — well, sort of. Tudor World, a museum in the center of the town, hosts Shakespeare walking tours, where guests are guided by actors (resembling the Bard himself) who talk tourists through the city's history. The comical but informative actors retell stories from Shakespeare's childhood and describe the town's evolution over the past few centuries. The tour runs for around two hours, give or take. Tudor World also offers ghost tours, perfect for a Halloween fright in the spookiest country in Europe.
There's plenty to explore in the English countryside
Those who don't hold a special place in their hearts for the words of Hamlet or Macbeth will still enjoy a weekend trip to the countryside town on the River Avon. If you want to explore European castles, you can marvel at the magic and mystery of nearby medieval Warwick Castle. Surrounded by rolling green hills and clear blue canals, Warwick Castle is a must-visit for all first-time travelers to Stratford and the neighboring town of Warwick. The castle comes to life in the wintertime with Christmas lights and decorations, with even more celebrations to follow for the New Year. Skate on the ice skating rink or hear stories told by Santa as you leisurely stroll around the impressive towers. Year-round guests can enjoy a cuppa at afternoon tea or witness a live sword fight and other medieval entertainment.
During the summer, visitors can enjoy a peaceful boat ride along the canals. Four providers offer boat tours along the town's canals: Canal and River Tours, Avon Boating, Bancroft Cruisers, and Countess of Evesham. The Countess also has a restaurant on-board for some scenic dining. Each tour takes travelers along Avon's banks as they show off the river wildlife and provide commentary on the town's history.