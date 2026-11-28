Between Hull And North York Moors National Park Is A Charming Coastal Village With A Sandy Beach
There's something utterly nostalgic about the landscape and coast in North Yorkshire. Wild, cliff-lined beaches stretch across 36 miles of shoreline on the North Yorkshire and Cleveland Heritage Coast, medieval castles remain standing, and Roman ruins survive to tell ancient tales. You'll find plenty of quaint, rural villages in this part of Northern England, too, seemingly untouched by the ravages of modernity. Speeton, under an hour's drive north of Hull, is home to a special set of charms, starting with its gorgeous appearance. Modest, red-roofed buildings line immaculate roads surrounded by sweeping fields, and historic landmarks lie tucked away, waiting to be found.
Speeton Sands is a must-visit if you want to experience the North Yorkshire coast at its best. The easiest access is via Reighton Sands. The long, wide beach stretches along the North Sea, its sepia-hued sand perfect for leaving footprints. The North Sea rolls in with white-crested waves, while towering chalk cliffs loom on the opposite side, safeguarding you from all worries and a sense of passing time. You can stroll the beach at low tide and dig for millennia-old fossils. However, keep an eye on the clock as you explore. The beach is tidal, so you'll want to check the Speeton tide times beforehand to ensure a safe return.
Take a stroll around Speeton and go to the beach
St. Leonard's Church is a must-see in Speeton. Conveniently, parking is free at the church. The first thing you'll notice is how the 12th-century building blends perfectly into its bucolic setting. While St. Leonard's Church is much smaller, its prettiness rivals that of St. Mary's Church, one of the sights in nearby Bridlington. The compact building is nicely designed, its earth-toned façade topped with a singular, pointed roof. Venture inside to see the attractive archway that frames the pulpit. Old photos line the walls, several depicting past shipwrecks that occurred on Speeton's shore.
You can see the remains of actual shipwrecks at Speeton Sands, such as leftover pieces of SS Laura, a steam collier that became stranded in 1897 during a dense fog. WWII debris also resides at the beach, including dragon's teeth, which were rows of concrete blocks meant to impede the advancement of possible enemy tanks. The Bempton Cliffs via Speeton trail is another way to enjoy the village's dramatic coast. You'll be completely surrounded by expansive grassland that sprawls before you as you gaze at the steel-blue sea and an endless sky.
Speeton doesn't have much in the way of local establishments, although it is satisfying to simply walk through the village and take in the rural views. Having a picnic could be just the thing to enjoy the hamlet's quiet vibes, in which case you can make a pitstop in nearby Reighton to stock up on supplies. If you're feeling properly hungry after exploring, make a reservation at The Honey Pot Inn. Open from Thursday through Sunday, the village pub offers an array of delightful dishes, including seasonal favorites, plus gluten-free and vegan options.
View local wildlife in Speeton
Various songbirds have been spotted in the area surrounding Speeton. Listen out for Eurasian skylarks that sing a prolonged, trilling melody. European starlings have also made an appearance, and you can recognize them by their chittering squeaks. Other bird sightings near Speeton have included Eurasian linnets, which are prone to flock in fall and winter. You can also keep an eye out for Barn swallows, which typically nest near human dwellings.
For more varied wildlife viewings, drive less than an hour away to North York Moors National Park. The park spans 554 square miles of gorgeous scenery and is filled with flora and fauna. Badgers and roe deer reside in its woodlands, while brown hares roam its moorland. Adder snakes can also be found there, but its good to know that the venom is innocuous to most. Birds also abound in the park, including snipe, golden plovers, and kingfishers. As an added bonus, you can look out for otters by the River Esk.
If you prefer to drive to Speeton from York, which is halfway between London and Edinburgh, the journey takes about an hour. Meanwhile, the closest major airport is Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA), which is under two hours away. Another coastal town of interest in the East Riding district is Pickering, a vibrant town with shops and a medeival castle. Or if you want to experience the North Yorkshire coast in a more urban environment, visit Hull, a coastal city full of maritime charm.