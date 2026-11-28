St. Leonard's Church is a must-see in Speeton. Conveniently, parking is free at the church. The first thing you'll notice is how the 12th-century building blends perfectly into its bucolic setting. While St. Leonard's Church is much smaller, its prettiness rivals that of St. Mary's Church, one of the sights in nearby Bridlington. The compact building is nicely designed, its earth-toned façade topped with a singular, pointed roof. Venture inside to see the attractive archway that frames the pulpit. Old photos line the walls, several depicting past shipwrecks that occurred on Speeton's shore.

You can see the remains of actual shipwrecks at Speeton Sands, such as leftover pieces of SS Laura, a steam collier that became stranded in 1897 during a dense fog. WWII debris also resides at the beach, including dragon's teeth, which were rows of concrete blocks meant to impede the advancement of possible enemy tanks. The Bempton Cliffs via Speeton trail is another way to enjoy the village's dramatic coast. You'll be completely surrounded by expansive grassland that sprawls before you as you gaze at the steel-blue sea and an endless sky.

Speeton doesn't have much in the way of local establishments, although it is satisfying to simply walk through the village and take in the rural views. Having a picnic could be just the thing to enjoy the hamlet's quiet vibes, in which case you can make a pitstop in nearby Reighton to stock up on supplies. If you're feeling properly hungry after exploring, make a reservation at The Honey Pot Inn. Open from Thursday through Sunday, the village pub offers an array of delightful dishes, including seasonal favorites, plus gluten-free and vegan options.