Between Windsor Castle And Staines-Upon-Thames Is A Village Day Trip With Water Sports And River Walks
London's sprawl makes the English capital a gluttonous feast for travelers. Crossing its 607 square miles can take an hour or more, depending on the mode of travel and time of day. Yet its periphery rewards exploration. Within the city's orbit lies Wraysbury, a suitable day-trip destination for travelers who've seen the Tower Bridge enough times. The small village, with its water sports and river walks, lies 20 minutes by car from Windsor Castle and 10 minutes away from Staines-upon-Thames.
The village's history is intricately intertwined with its proximity to several bodies of water while British nobility passed it on from one generation to the next. It sits on the north bank of the River Thames, with the River Colne and its tributaries to the north. Mills and fisheries made up the bulk of its economic activity. Today, its 4,377 residents live in a pricey cul-de-sac close to the nation's main airport and London. Though it's not exactly overflowing with attractions or places to stay (save the odd private rental), Wraysbury offers a solid village day trip during a stay in the English capital, considered the world's "Best City of 2025." It's not hard to reach, either.
The village is a mere seven miles by road from London Heathrow Airport. Treat it like a peaceful pit stop on your way into or out of one of the most stressful airports in Europe. Travelers coming from the city should hop aboard a South Western Railway train bound west from London Waterloo for a cheap, direct trip that lasts only about 45 minutes. If you'd like to keep the bucolic theme going while looking for a place to stay, book a room in Great Fosters, the mansion-turned-hotel just outside of Windsor that inspired Disney's "Alice in Wonderland" and is 12 minutes away by car.
Walk along the water or get on it
The village's affinity for water has survived centuries of historical shifts. Locals have continued the tradition, with several aquatic offerings that let travelers see a different side of life near London. Creek Paddles, run by a local resident, lets guests paddleboard on either the Thames or Longside Lake in nearby Egham. Silver Wing Lake has a sailing club that offers taster lessons for novice sailors. If you'd like to get well below the surface, head to the Wraysbury Dive Center. Its waters contain plane fuselages, boats, and even a Volkswagen camper. The center welcomes beginners, so you don't need to be a diving professional. If you'd rather stay dry, put on your comfiest hiking boots.
Wraysbury's proximity to several lakes, as well as the Thames, which hugs the village's southern and western border, creates the unusual opportunity to explore riverside historic sites, peaceful lake shorelines, and idyllic areas on London's periphery. Perhaps the best option is a trek that includes many of the area's highlights. The Wraysbury and Hythe End Circular offers an easy 4.6-mile stroll that leads from the village along paths adjacent to the River Thames. It then reaches the Ankerwycke Yew, an ancient tree that's believed to be 2,500 years old, before ending amid the stillness of the lakes to the east of town. If you'd like a briefer version, head to the circular walk at Ankerwycke, with just over half a mile running along the river and passing near the remnants of the St Mary's Priory, a former 12th-century nunnery.