London's sprawl makes the English capital a gluttonous feast for travelers. Crossing its 607 square miles can take an hour or more, depending on the mode of travel and time of day. Yet its periphery rewards exploration. Within the city's orbit lies Wraysbury, a suitable day-trip destination for travelers who've seen the Tower Bridge enough times. The small village, with its water sports and river walks, lies 20 minutes by car from Windsor Castle and 10 minutes away from Staines-upon-Thames.

The village's history is intricately intertwined with its proximity to several bodies of water while British nobility passed it on from one generation to the next. It sits on the north bank of the River Thames, with the River Colne and its tributaries to the north. Mills and fisheries made up the bulk of its economic activity. Today, its 4,377 residents live in a pricey cul-de-sac close to the nation's main airport and London. Though it's not exactly overflowing with attractions or places to stay (save the odd private rental), Wraysbury offers a solid village day trip during a stay in the English capital, considered the world's "Best City of 2025." It's not hard to reach, either.

The village is a mere seven miles by road from London Heathrow Airport. Treat it like a peaceful pit stop on your way into or out of one of the most stressful airports in Europe. Travelers coming from the city should hop aboard a South Western Railway train bound west from London Waterloo for a cheap, direct trip that lasts only about 45 minutes. If you'd like to keep the bucolic theme going while looking for a place to stay, book a room in Great Fosters, the mansion-turned-hotel just outside of Windsor that inspired Disney's "Alice in Wonderland" and is 12 minutes away by car.