England's Imposing Mansion-Turned-Hotel Just Outside Of Windsor Inspired Disney's 'Alice In Wonderland'

Stretching across 50 elegant acres and complete with a Saxon moat, herb gardens, and topiary, Great Fosters is a 16th‑century red‑brick mansion that has the allure of a storybook come to life. Located in Surrey, near Egham and just a short drive from the always wonderful Windsor Castle, the estate is said to have captivated Walt Disney during a visit in 1935. Indeed, according to research into the vaults by Disney, it's the memory of Great Fosters' famed intricate knot garden maze that later sparked the design of the Queen of Hearts' labyrinth in the 1951 animated film "Alice in Wonderland."

The gardens, generally thought of as some of Europe's finest arts and crafts gardens, are a highlight of Great Fosters. There are pink-leafed cherry blossom trees, rose gardens, seasonal flower beds, wisteria climbing around arches, an ornate Japanese bridge, and a series of yew rooms that host private dining venues in the warmer months. There's also a 500-year-old sundial in the middle of the garden, which, according to local legend, was a gift from Sir Francis Drake.

Amenities at Great Fosters are manifold, with a series of decadent restaurants serving European cuisine in beautiful settings, a cocktail bar serving seasonal libations and champagne cocktails, and the Utopia Retreat spa with a large outdoor swimming pool. Throughout the hotel, period features merge with boutique-hotel luxury; there are oak-panelled corridors, leaded-light windows, and 56 individually styled rooms. Additionally, Great Fosters is not too far from London (around 21 miles away), making it a plausible countryside alternative to luxury five-star London hotels like the glamorous art deco-styled Claridge's.