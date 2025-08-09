England's Imposing Mansion-Turned-Hotel Just Outside Of Windsor Inspired Disney's 'Alice In Wonderland'
Stretching across 50 elegant acres and complete with a Saxon moat, herb gardens, and topiary, Great Fosters is a 16th‑century red‑brick mansion that has the allure of a storybook come to life. Located in Surrey, near Egham and just a short drive from the always wonderful Windsor Castle, the estate is said to have captivated Walt Disney during a visit in 1935. Indeed, according to research into the vaults by Disney, it's the memory of Great Fosters' famed intricate knot garden maze that later sparked the design of the Queen of Hearts' labyrinth in the 1951 animated film "Alice in Wonderland."
The gardens, generally thought of as some of Europe's finest arts and crafts gardens, are a highlight of Great Fosters. There are pink-leafed cherry blossom trees, rose gardens, seasonal flower beds, wisteria climbing around arches, an ornate Japanese bridge, and a series of yew rooms that host private dining venues in the warmer months. There's also a 500-year-old sundial in the middle of the garden, which, according to local legend, was a gift from Sir Francis Drake.
Amenities at Great Fosters are manifold, with a series of decadent restaurants serving European cuisine in beautiful settings, a cocktail bar serving seasonal libations and champagne cocktails, and the Utopia Retreat spa with a large outdoor swimming pool. Throughout the hotel, period features merge with boutique-hotel luxury; there are oak-panelled corridors, leaded-light windows, and 56 individually styled rooms. Additionally, Great Fosters is not too far from London (around 21 miles away), making it a plausible countryside alternative to luxury five-star London hotels like the glamorous art deco-styled Claridge's.
The rooms and amenities at Great Fosters
You'll choose from an enchanting collection of 56 rooms and suites when visiting Great Fosters, each styled with period touches and exquisite amenities. The rooms are split across themed room categories, such as Historic Suites, each with authentic touches. In Panel II, there's an impressive wooden four-poster bed, while in the Tapestry Suite, Anne Boleyn's personal lounge, the walls are covered by stunning 17th-century Flemish tapestries. The Italian suite (pictured above) is a highlight; it was designed in the early 20th century by W.H. Romaine-Walker and G.H. Jenkins, and still boasts many of its original fittings.
Dining at Great Fosters is impressive, with the flagship Michelin-starred Tudor Pass restaurant set in a stunning Tudor dining room with only seven tables. The cuisine is bright and colorful, a delightful blend of British and European flavors with playful nods to British comfort food clichés like Jammie Dodger biscuits (biscuits with a heart-shaped raspberry jam center) reimagined as chicken skin filled with liver and cranberry. The informal Estate Grill offers a laid-back alternative with seasonal ingredients cooked on a grill, and it's spread across a leafy outdoor terrace and a vaulted dining room. Meanwhile, a cute and colorful afternoon tea is served across multiple dining venues, including outdoors in the summer, and you can order a romantic picnic hamper for al fresco lunches amongst Great Fosters' languid gardens.
The spa at Great Fosters utilizes local Temple Spa beauty products and boasts multiple private treatment rooms set snug around the estate. And if you're looking for a spot to simply enjoy the sun, take a pool day in the wonderful Art Deco pool, fringed by sun loungers, and, when the weather's right, tables brimming with cocktails and rosé, delivered fresh from the bar.
Getting to Great Fosters Hotel and further exploration
The closest international airport to Great Fosters is, serendipitously, London's Heathrow Airport, which is about 28 minutes away by car, making it a convenient stopping point for a rest before traveling west towards English destinations such as Bristol or Bath, one of our favorite English cities within two hours of London. While you can make the journey via public transport, the house's location means you'll need to change trains at Reading towards Egham, from which you'll need to do a bit of walking, bringing the total journey time to 50 minutes or more.
Just a short drive from Great Fosters is Windsor Castle, one of the most enduring symbols of the British monarchy. Founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century and still used as a royal residence, it's the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world. Afterwards, make time for Windsor, too. Set on the banks of the River Thames, it's a charming town that pairs historic grandeur with an endearing village-like warmth, full of cobbled streets, traditional pubs, and boutiques tucked into pretty Georgian storefronts.
A short but sweet England itinerary could combine a stay at Great Fosters with a trip to London, the world's best city of 2025. First, spend a few days in the capital exploring sights like Big Ben, Kensington Gardens, one of the world's most vibrant gardens, and London's wonderful street art in places like Brick Lane and Shoreditch. And then, when the crowded Central London streets take their toll, head into the Surrey countryside for a night or two in a regal Great Foster suite to decompress before your flight home.