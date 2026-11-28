After arriving, start with a few basics before asking your hotel for extra perks or upgrades. First, check your bags with the front desk so you won't have to lug them around. Next, request an amenity keycard or day pass, if it's available, so you can access the pool, fitness center, or co-working spaces right away. Most hotels will also be happy to open your account immediately so you can easily charge a meal or spa treatment to your tab. Along with asking for the guest Wi-Fi password, you should also register for a digital key where applicable, or confirm your cell phone number to make sure you'll be notified as soon as housekeeping puts the finishing touches on your room.

Resist the urge to doomscroll for hours in a lobby armchair instead of exploring the hotel's outdoor spaces or the surrounding area while you wait. Early morning is often the best time of day to see many tourist hot spots. Inquire about trolley stops, shuttles, or house car availability, since complimentary rides to local attractions may be available.

It's also wise to ask the concierge or front desk to recommend the best local breakfast spot, or for assistance with booking hard-to-get dinner reservations. Most teams will happily point you in the right direction, and demonstrating genuine interest in their favorites can help you develop a friendly rapport that will improve their day and your stay. As for slipping cash across the counter? While it isn't guaranteed to conjure up an empty room in a sold-out hotel, a discreet tip can often inspire the front desk to make sure your stay gets off to a great start as quickly as possible.