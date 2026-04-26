The Rewards Program Mistake People Make Before Booking A Hotel
If you feeling like travel gets more expensive every year, you're right. The cost has been rising due to impacts like inflation, global conflicts raising fuel prices, and high demand in the post-pandemic era. And if you're not an A-list celebrity, these costs are probably taking a financial toll on you, causing you to consider whether your next trip abroad is actually worth it.
That's where hotel rewards programs come in. Although a seemingly obvious hack, many people choose not to take part. They may not travel frequently and feel that they won't be able to take advantage of these programs; they could be sick of receiving marketing emails; or they might simply find sorting through the programs and their features overwhelming. However, not enrolling in a hotel's rewards program before booking is one of the most common mistakes you'll want to avoid at all costs.
Generally, these loyalty programs are free to register for. The only thing they'll cost you is a bit of time to fill out that online application. And becoming a member not only can make your hotel stay more affordable — it can also unlock a wide variety of perks, including complimentary breakfasts, room upgrades, and access to lounges. Even if don't think you travel enough to gain points, you have nothing to lose by signing up — and if you end up going on a work trip or spontaneous vacation, you may unexpectedly find yourself reaping the benefits of a program that took you just minutes to join.
Understanding hotel loyalty programs and choosing the best ones
While loyalty programs are easy to sign up for, you don't want to end up with dozens of memberships, remaining on the lowest tier of each forever. Then you're unlikely to benefit from any of them, other than perhaps receiving an extra bottle of water. So you'll need to be strategic with which ones — and how many — you sign up for, finding hotel loyalty programs that are actually worth it.
A good place to start is checking which brands have properties in places you tend to travel to, or are planning to visit in the future. The largest global chains, like Marriott International and Hilton, have thousands of hotels and resorts all over the world: The former offers over 9,700 properties across 143 countries and territories, while the latter boasts more than 9,100, with over 1.3 million rooms. It's a safe bet that, between these two chains (and other big players such as Hyatt, Wyndham, and IGH), you'll be able to find a desirable stay for your next trip, whether domestic or foreign.
Additionally, you'll want to review the tiers each program offers and what features come with them, then decide which appeal to you most. For example, Marriott Bonvoy provides discounted rates for members even on the lowest tier, so registration could benefit you on your first stay. And the Elite tiers give you much more, including late checkouts, welcome gifts, and room upgrades. You should also try combining your loyalty program membership with other money-saving hacks, including registering for a premium credit card for travelers or a co-branded card. Indeed, this is one of the best ways to save on hotels so you can splurge elsewhere.