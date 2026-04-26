The Rewards Program Mistake People Make Before Booking A Hotel

If you feeling like travel gets more expensive every year, you're right. The cost has been rising due to impacts like inflation, global conflicts raising fuel prices, and high demand in the post-pandemic era. And if you're not an A-list celebrity, these costs are probably taking a financial toll on you, causing you to consider whether your next trip abroad is actually worth it.

That's where hotel rewards programs come in. Although a seemingly obvious hack, many people choose not to take part. They may not travel frequently and feel that they won't be able to take advantage of these programs; they could be sick of receiving marketing emails; or they might simply find sorting through the programs and their features overwhelming. However, not enrolling in a hotel's rewards program before booking is one of the most common mistakes you'll want to avoid at all costs.

Generally, these loyalty programs are free to register for. The only thing they'll cost you is a bit of time to fill out that online application. And becoming a member not only can make your hotel stay more affordable — it can also unlock a wide variety of perks, including complimentary breakfasts, room upgrades, and access to lounges. Even if don't think you travel enough to gain points, you have nothing to lose by signing up — and if you end up going on a work trip or spontaneous vacation, you may unexpectedly find yourself reaping the benefits of a program that took you just minutes to join.