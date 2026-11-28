When it comes to amazing places in Utah, it's hard to know where to begin: the Beehive State is filled to the brim with incredible geological wonders, and southern Utah is no exception. Hidden (and vastly underrated) in Washington County is the Canaan Mountain Wilderness, a 44,500-acre expanse of truly remote land surrounded by dramatic, steep cliffs that encapsulates the natural splendor Utah possesses.

With the more famous Zion Wilderness just to the north and the Cottonwood Point Wilderness down to its south, it's easy to understand why this little corner of the planet gets so overlooked. And when we say 'overlooked', we mean it — this jaw-dropping expanse of truly remote wilderness has just nine reviews on Google Maps as of the time of this writing. Compare this with the 48,000+ reviews for the nearby Zion National Park, and you'll have a clearer picture of just how underappreciated this place is. Information and photographs are limited, but what is out there demonstrates a vast expanse of land whose elevation varies from 4,100 to 7,400 feet above sea level.

On the north side of the mountain lie Grafton, a Utah ghost town with cinematic notoriety, and Rockville. On the south side are the towns of Colorado City and Hildale, both of which are notoriously unfriendly to outsiders. Skip those and rest your head in nearby St. George, the largest city in southern Utah, surrounded by striking red cliffs just 45 miles west of the no-man's-land in question. With some truly epic geological wonders and genuinely remote hiking trails, the Canaan Mountain Wilderness offers a lot of the same features as Zion — and many people don't even know it's there.