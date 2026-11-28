Forget Zion National Park, This Lesser-Known Escape An Hour Away Is Full Of Stunning Canyons And Remote Trails
When it comes to amazing places in Utah, it's hard to know where to begin: the Beehive State is filled to the brim with incredible geological wonders, and southern Utah is no exception. Hidden (and vastly underrated) in Washington County is the Canaan Mountain Wilderness, a 44,500-acre expanse of truly remote land surrounded by dramatic, steep cliffs that encapsulates the natural splendor Utah possesses.
With the more famous Zion Wilderness just to the north and the Cottonwood Point Wilderness down to its south, it's easy to understand why this little corner of the planet gets so overlooked. And when we say 'overlooked', we mean it — this jaw-dropping expanse of truly remote wilderness has just nine reviews on Google Maps as of the time of this writing. Compare this with the 48,000+ reviews for the nearby Zion National Park, and you'll have a clearer picture of just how underappreciated this place is. Information and photographs are limited, but what is out there demonstrates a vast expanse of land whose elevation varies from 4,100 to 7,400 feet above sea level.
On the north side of the mountain lie Grafton, a Utah ghost town with cinematic notoriety, and Rockville. On the south side are the towns of Colorado City and Hildale, both of which are notoriously unfriendly to outsiders. Skip those and rest your head in nearby St. George, the largest city in southern Utah, surrounded by striking red cliffs just 45 miles west of the no-man's-land in question. With some truly epic geological wonders and genuinely remote hiking trails, the Canaan Mountain Wilderness offers a lot of the same features as Zion — and many people don't even know it's there.
Jaw-dropping Utah canyons
The geology of the Canaan Mountain Wilderness is not to be underestimated. Featuring an 8-mile-by-10-mile section of Navajo sandstone aggressively carved by wind and water over millions of years, the Canaan Mountain Wilderness is home to 2,000-foot-high escarpments (which surround the valley), lush hanging gardens on the rock faces, slot canyons, domes, natural arches, buttes, pinnacles, hoodoos, and washes. In fact, it makes an excellent day trip just for the canyons alone.
Two canyons within the Canaan Mountain Wilderness stand out in particular: Water Canyon and Squirrel Canyon. Water Canyon is certainly the more well-known of the two (252 reviews on Google Maps as of the time of this writing). A year-round, perennial stream meanders through photogenic, pale tawny and reddish sandstone cliffs; there's also a waterfall and the photograph-worthy Water Canyon Arch.
Squirrel Canyon, like the Canaan Mountain Wilderness itself, is also a bit of a hidden gem (just 28 reviews on Google Maps as of this writing), leading adventurers to the top of Canaan Mountain itself and boasting stunning views of Zion National Park. Anyone hoping to experience this place on foot will find that there are 14 miles of hiking trails weaving throughout the Canaan Mountain Wilderness, all of which are great ways to get up close and personal with this fascinating, geologically unique destination.
Remote hiking in the American Southwest
The Canaan Mountain Wilderness is as remote as it gets. It's classified as a FAR (Frontier and Remote) Level 1 location, meaning it's at least 60 minutes away from a city of 50,000 or more people (the nearest city is St. George, and it's just over an hour away). For some, that's a challenge, and a titillating one at that; hiking in the Canaan Mountain Wilderness is a treat for anyone set on truly being away from it all.
Routes on the southern side of the Wilderness grant access to the higher-elevation reaches of the region via jaw-dropping canyon hikes. The aforementioned Water Canyon can be accessed via the Water Canyon Trail, a 3.2-mile trek if you hope to reach the canyon's top. Not uncommon for the general area, the views from up there are definitely something to write home about. The Eagle Crags Trail is 6.7 miles long (out and back) and serves as the one and only trail on the northern side of the Wilderness. Claw your way up to the top of the ridge, topping out at 5,200 feet above sea level, which overlooks Lower Mountain. The views of Zion National Park from the top are worth it alone.
All of the trails in the Canaan Mountain Wilderness are very primitive, not adorned with signage, and are not maintained very often — so adventure at your own discretion and according to your skill level for the best possible experience. Pack plenty of water and perhaps a camera as well. And while you're here, if you decide to hit Zion National Park, there are a few show-stopping, less-crowded hiking trails you can opt for if you prefer a little more peace and quiet.