Utah's Once-Thriving Settlement Just Outside Of Zion Is An Abandoned Ghost Town With Cinematic Notoriety

Visiting Zion National Park might create the feeling of stepping onto another planet or in the middle of a vast landscape of canyons and red rocks. Visitors may be surprised to learn that Zion is surrounded by multiple cities and settlements, like the scenic, artsy town of Springdale, a hub for quirky shops, eateries, and outdoor adventures of its own. At Zion's east entrance, the town of Kanab also has plenty to explore, but one settlement is even more surprising, and for reasons you might not expect.

Just over 9 miles southwest of the entrance to Zion National Park sits Grafton Ghost Town, a once bustling pioneer settlement that has since gained cinematic notoriety in multiple films and television shows. To visit Grafton Ghost Town from Springdale, take Zion Park Boulevard west into Rockville, turn onto Bridge Road, and follow it to 250 South until you arrive in Grafton. Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, the closest major airport, is under 3 hours away, while the St. George Regional Airport is an hour's drive.

Though Grafton is no longer inhabited, it gives visitors a glimpse into Utah's past with towering sandstone cliffs as a background. Those familiar with the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid may even recognize the surroundings, particularly the old schoolhouse. Even for travelers without a love for cinematic history, Grafton Ghost Town is a photogenic and historic stop to add to an itinerary for a scenic and unforgettable road trip through Utah's National Parks.