Between Hull And York Is A Charming Market Town With Outdoor Fun And Tasty Eats
The largest historic county in England, Yorkshire is filled with all kinds of adventures, from breathtaking national parks steeped in emerald green, to set-jetting cities and towns with a wealth of history on offer. Small towns are an especially good pick if you want a quieter base with easy access to the larger orbiting cities, but they also make for a relaxing day trip if you prefer an urban overnight stay. Combining perks of the two, the town of Market Weighton is ideally located between the coastal city of Hull, filled with maritime charm, and postcard-perfect York, with its walkable streets, charming cathedral, and independent shops. For those keen to break their journey between the two cities, Market Weighton is both a relaxed stop-over away from the urban crowds, and a market town filled with cultural curios galore. It's an easy drive from both, taking around half an hour, while the nearest major airport is Manchester Airport (MAN), just under two hours away by car.
The town may owe its fame to a quirky historical character who made global headlines, but visitors today are more likely to be drawn to the outdoors activities and landscapes that Market Weighton has access to. Not only is the town surrounded by the hilly, natural landscape of the unsung Yorkshire Wolds, but it's also dotted with small parks, nature reserves, and even historic estates where you can enjoy leisurely strolls and contemplate historic manor house ruins.
Despite its modest size, Market Weighton has plenty of small cafes and casual bistros serving local fare, and it even has its own family-run, independent distillery which bears the town's medieval name. Ice cream parlors, global flavors, and tearooms serving traditional sweet and savory classics are among the many options the town has to offer.
Explore outdoors trails and quirky attractions in Market Weighton
Market Weighton has several trails connecting it to the open valleys and quintessential English countryside. Start your visit in Londesborough Park to get a taste of the Wolds Way, a walking route covering almost 80 miles, and to admire what's left of the estate erected by the 16th-century Earl of Cumberland, and subsequently owned by local 19th-century entrepreneur George Hudson. You can expect to see magnificent ruins surrounded by wild gardens, where deer and cattle roam freely. For a different kind of wildlife, head to North Cliffe Wood Nature Reserve, which is teeming with woodland birds and wild Hebridean sheep.
Keen walkers can also follow the approximately 2-mile long scenic walk connecting Market Weighton to a neighboring village. The Market Weighton to Goodmanham walk follows the "Monkey Run" footpath and crosses miles of beautiful valley landscapes, including a stop at the Norman All Saints Church. Plus, it has chances for refreshments at one of the traditional pubs on the way.
One of Market Weighton's main attractions is related to its most famous resident to date. Nicknamed the "Yorkshire Giant," William Bradley was the tallest man ever recorded in Britain at 7 feet and 9 inches tall, per The Yorkshire Society. His unusual frame granted him a place in the Guinness World Records. While his days in the roaming circus are long over (he died in 1820), travelers can still admire Bradley's imposing silhouette, immortalized with a wooden statue in the town's market square. Around the corner, you will also be able to see his house: a unique architectural feature in the town, due to its adjusted roof and window height. The Yorkshire Giant's house is part of a dedicated heritage walking trail literally retracing his steps.
Enjoy tasty local eats and drinks in Market Weighton
The family-owned Wicstun Distillery is the only fully-licensed distillery in town, and specializes in rum, vodka, and Yorkshire gin. Visitors can sign up for a 90-minute distillery tour and tasting, or head directly to the counter to sample Wicstun's botanical-infused gins and Bourbon-aged rums. This small-batch distillery is less than a mile away from another beloved town establishment: the Londesborough Arms. A former coach inn active in the 18th century, this historic pub with accommodation has a room dedicated to Market Weighton's superstar William Bradley, and a chair that is often speculated (due to size) to have been his personal seat at the inn.
Wherever you go in town, there are also plenty of places to have a quick, casual meal or a fancier sit down dinner. For a traditional full English breakfast (and Rick Steves recommends ordering a fry-up while in Britain), head to Wicstun Tea Rooms, right on Market Weighton's colorful high street, dotted with local shops. This small but central tea room also serves cakes, coffees, and sandwiches to take away. The Bay Horse is known for its proper pub grub with a gourmet spin on regional Yorkshire dishes, but it also serves fresh seafood dishes (including mussels, prawns, and dressed crab) accompanied by a substantial drink list. Take your pick from cocktails and wines, to local cask ales and beers.
Market Weighton even has its own ice cream parlor, Gelato Lounge, scooping a wide variety of ice cream flavors, as well as smoothies and desserts. But you will find more local bakes — think scones with whipped cream and jam — at the Cafe on the Wolds. Alongside its homemade sweets, the cafe also serves light lunch and brunch.