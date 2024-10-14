Rick Steves Explains Why Tourists Should Order A 'Fry-Up' When Visiting Great Britain

Steves emphasizes the importance of trying different breakfasts in other countries, as the morning meal is prepared differently in each culture. If you would rather keep your culinary adventures to a minimum, the travel guide notes that you can give your preferences, saying, "Most British hosts are happy and ready to also supply cereal, porridge, juice, yogurt, and/or fruit, either at a buffet bar or on request."

You're likely familiar with fried eggs, but baked beans and mushrooms may not seem like breakfast foods. However, you're in for a treat as they really do fill you up. Fried bread is also not something commonly found in American breakfast spreads, but you should try dipping it in your eggs. You may also be given a bottle of HP Brown Sauce, which is similar to steak sauce and made with tomatoes, dates, molasses, soy, and tamarind. Black pudding is another controversial ingredient, which is made with onions, oatmeal, pork fat, and pig's blood.

Some places offer vegetarian or vegan fry-ups, like the Serpentine Bar & Kitchen in London's Hyde Park. There are also regional variations — in Scotland, you'll find haggis or tattie scones (griddle cakes made with potatoes) on your plate; the Isle of Man features kippers (small salted and smoked herring), and in Wales, you might find laverbread (stewed kelp). If you take a visit to Northern Ireland (an underrated European country with no crowds and low prices), your breakfast can include white pudding and mackerel. It's an experience you and your taste buds can't miss.

