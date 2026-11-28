I've been to New Orleans more times than I can remember, but I'm embarrassed to say that I never ventured too far outside the city on most of those trips — until recently. On my last visit, I made the drive over the 24-mile Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge, which holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest continuous bridge over water in the world. I was on a mission to visit the small town of Madisonville to check out the Tchefuncte River. This thrilling river is about an hour from New Orleans and has a historic lighthouse, wildlife, and fine dining.

In addition to the cool things found waterside, the Tchefuncte River itself is pretty special. It's one of the bodies of water included in the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' Scenic Rivers Program, and steps are being taken to preserve and protect it. That doesn't mean you can't get out on this thrilling river and have some fun, though. Boating, paddling, fishing, and birding are just a few of the ways to enjoy it. You'll also find places to stop for food and drinks while you're enjoying a day on the water. New Orleans may have been ranked as one of the five best food destinations in the U.S. for 2026, but good Southern flavors don't know city boundaries — and the nice waterside restaurant where I dined, named after the river, was proof of that.

Full Disclosure: I visited the area as a guest of Visit The North Shore, who kindly covered my expenses. It was such a cool spot that I plan to go back again on my own dime. I did learn an important lesson, though. Next time I'll be prepared and take stretchy pants to accommodate all of the yummy food.