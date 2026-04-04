What Are The 5 Best Foodie Destinations In The US For 2026?

One of the great things about meeting fellow travelers is discovering the inspiration for their wanderlust. Some people travel to visit family and friends, for cultural engagement, or to crawl from pub to pub, drinking their body weight in beer. Others want to hike a mountain, dive to wreckage on the seafloor, or spend the week on a snowboard or skis. But one increasingly common reason for travel is food, a pastime that takes many forms: dining in a haute-cuisine restaurant, wandering through bustling markets, searching for a family-run deli featured on your favorite food-and-travel show, or discovering hidden gems on a city food tour. Travelers in America are no stranger to such experiences, with renowned food cities and innovative dining experiences scattered across the country.

According to the 2026 TravelBoom Leisure Travel Study, 80% of respondents take food into consideration when choosing a destination. More interestingly, two-thirds of those respondents are most excited about street food and unique local dining experiences, rather than high-end cuisine. This change in travelers' tastes has occurred in lockstep with a booming American food truck and street food scene, birthing new flavors, fusions, and opportunities for foodie travelers to expand their culinary horizons.

The five destinations below, selected using resources like the Michelin Guide and WalletHub rankings, reflect the trend of high-quality dining experiences available at various price ranges, from award-winning restaurants to hole-in-the-walls, diners, and food trucks. The destinations also represent the geographical and ethnic diversity of the modern United States, featuring large multicultural cities, Southern soul food on the Gulf Coast, New England's dynamic food scene, and Route 66, the nation's "Mother Road."