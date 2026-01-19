Louisiana's Gorgeous Riverside Park Is A Peaceful Place To Fish And Camp Without Crowds

This state recreation area is tucked along a scenic stretch of river and practically demands you meander its waters on a kayak or canoe (with rentals available on-site). A boat launch in the park directly feeds into the placid waters of the reservoir, and allows you to not only cruise down the river but also view the unique coastal wildlife around the shoreline. This includes songbirds like brown thrashers, barn swallows, eastern bluebirds, and house finches, as well as other bird species, like osprey, pelicans, and gulls. Of course, the park is also home to alligators (which are fun to come across but best left undisturbed) and turtles.

The wildlife sightings also await on the park's only trail — a 0.25-mile boardwalk amidst swampy marshes, centuries-old oak trees, and the edges of the river. "My wife and I went with our four month old and she enjoyed the boardwalk, it's very well made and wasn't too bumpy for the stroller," wrote one Google reviewer who also gave five stars to this state park. It's worth bringing your binoculars to spot wildlife, and feel free to bring your dog for a walk, too. Just have them on a leash no matter where they are in the preserve.

Fairview-Riverside State Park is also a popular spot for beginner anglers or families with small kids looking for a relaxed fishing experience; but at the same time, it provides an assortment of catches for experienced anglers. Both fishing and crabbing (given you have a valid fishing license) are permitted from the shoreline or your boat, where you can reel in several species like bass, white perch, speckled trout, bluegill, redfish, and blue crabs.