Louisiana's Gorgeous Riverside Park Is A Peaceful Place To Fish And Camp Without Crowds
Those picturing their getaway to Louisiana will have New Orleans, with its unmissable attractions, waterfront adventures, and an innovative music scene, on their mind. And sure, as the crown jewel of Louisiana, the Big Easy or NOLA (whichever way you lovingly say it), will have something for every kind of traveler. This includes its wealth of charming cities and nature reserves that make for an easy trip from the metropolis. There are the lakeside retreats of Mandeville as well as Madisonville, both within an hour from NOLA and both well-known for their laid-back vibes and incredible eateries. Tucked between them is the Fairview-Riverside State Park, a peaceful outdoor haven whose panoramas one Tripadvisor reviewer described as "scenes that seemed right out of a movie."
This compact 98-acre state park is right by the Tchefuncte River and has plenty for outdoorsy travelers who don't want to deal with crowds and high price tags. With lazy paddling in the swamps with droopy cypress trees, a nice walk amidst thickets of oak forests, comfortable camping spots, or a day's fishing with nothing to do except take a break for lunch, it's hard to beat the pretty scenery and peaceful activities you can find here. Plus, it's only a mere $3 for entry (at the time of writing) with free entrance for children under the age of 3. If you're sold on this watery escape, here's all you need to know about Fairview-Riverside State Park.
Boating and fishing in Fairview-Riverside State Park
This state recreation area is tucked along a scenic stretch of river and practically demands you meander its waters on a kayak or canoe (with rentals available on-site). A boat launch in the park directly feeds into the placid waters of the reservoir, and allows you to not only cruise down the river but also view the unique coastal wildlife around the shoreline. This includes songbirds like brown thrashers, barn swallows, eastern bluebirds, and house finches, as well as other bird species, like osprey, pelicans, and gulls. Of course, the park is also home to alligators (which are fun to come across but best left undisturbed) and turtles.
The wildlife sightings also await on the park's only trail — a 0.25-mile boardwalk amidst swampy marshes, centuries-old oak trees, and the edges of the river. "My wife and I went with our four month old and she enjoyed the boardwalk, it's very well made and wasn't too bumpy for the stroller," wrote one Google reviewer who also gave five stars to this state park. It's worth bringing your binoculars to spot wildlife, and feel free to bring your dog for a walk, too. Just have them on a leash no matter where they are in the preserve.
Fairview-Riverside State Park is also a popular spot for beginner anglers or families with small kids looking for a relaxed fishing experience; but at the same time, it provides an assortment of catches for experienced anglers. Both fishing and crabbing (given you have a valid fishing license) are permitted from the shoreline or your boat, where you can reel in several species like bass, white perch, speckled trout, bluegill, redfish, and blue crabs.
Fairview-Riverside's lakeside camping
The Fairview-Riverside State Park sits 37 miles (or around 40 minutes) away from the Big Easy. This drive also gives you the opportunity to cross the beautiful Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. The state park opens at 7 a.m. daily, and when you're just past the entrance, your eyes can't help but gaze upon a grand lakefront home called the Otis House. A key attraction in the park, this family home gives a peek into 19th-century life in Louisiana. To tour this property (which has been part of the National Register of Historic Places since 1999), you will have to book your spot for a guided tour, as the site is only open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tours cost $10 per person.
Visitors who love to camp in serene natural environments are in luck as this under-the-radar refuge also has 101 campsites to pitch a tent or park an RV. Reservations are required (and can be made on the Louisiana State Parks website), and prices start from $18 per night and can go up to $49.50 per night for premium sites that are closer to the river. 81 of these sites also come with electric and water hookups. Plus, there are other campground amenities like shower houses, water spigots, and playgrounds for the younger bunch. About a 20-minute drive away, there's another underrated Louisiana state park with beaches, trails, and cabins for those who want to explore a more quiet and glorious side of the Bayou State.