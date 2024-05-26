This Beautiful Market Square Is Rick Steves' Favorite In All Of Rome

As you can see in the picture above, the Ettore Ferrari-made statue of Bruno stands defiantly, overlooking the square, staring in the direction of the Vatican. (It's a mile walk to the Apostolic Palace, just follow his gaze.) There is something very compelling about him in his hooded cloak, stepping forward in strength. Steves uses this statue as his Roman meeting spot, saying, "Ciao, Bruno" when he arrives. Oddly enough, this is the only square in all of Rome that doesn't have a church in it. Kind of fitting for Bruno, right?

Campo de' Fiori is right in the heart of what you'll want to see in Rome, with a 5-10 minute walk to the Coliseum and the Forum, and a quick walk to Piazza Navona, Piazza Farnese, and the Pantheon. Monday through Saturday, from 8 am to 2 pm, the square becomes packed with vendors under umbrellas selling all sorts of delectable food, flowers, and drink. If you visit (it's very popular), make sure to avoid the pretty but costly tourist trap quality of many restaurants in Italy. Instead, grab some great fresh food and have yourself a snack in the square. Pick up some flowers as well to brighten up your hotel or rental while you're visiting.

If you're meeting Roman friends there like Rick Steves, note that it's often just referred to as "the Campo" or "Vicino di Campo." This is all during the day. It's different at night.

