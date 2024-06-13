Is It Unsafe To Take Sleeping Pills On A Plane?

Traveling almost always means tossing your sleep schedule and routine right out the window. Heading to some far-flung destination? Get ready for some major adjustments, especially if you're hopping across multiple time zones and have no choice but to fight jetlag. Even domestic flights aren't safe, as an overly delayed flight could leave you figuring out how to sleep comfortably in the airport. It's no wonder there's a long list of so-called tips for sleeping on a plane, with some folks swearing by sleeping pills to knock themselves out for the entire flight. But just because you can, doesn't mean you should. It still depends on the situation.

Advertisement

Clinical psychologist and sleep specialist Michael Breus advises against popping sleeping pills, especially if you're a newbie. "It's not something to be messing around with," he told CNN. "You don't know how you're going to react to it, or if it might interact with any of your existing medications." Meanwhile, Jamie M. Zeitzer, co-director of Stanford University's Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences, told National Geographic that if you've been prescribed something like Ambien and know how to take it, you'll likely be fine using it for a long-haul flight. "It's worse to have anxiety keep you from sleeping and having that ruin your trip," he said.