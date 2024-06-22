This Coastal California Trail Has To Be The Best Hike In America For Beach Lovers

If you want to enjoy gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean from a beautiful stretch of California's coastline, look no further than the Torrey Pines Beach Trail Loop. While the experience can be a little tiring and requires you to be able to go up and down a lot of stairs, this route is only about an hour long and rewards you with gorgeous ocean views at the top and a relaxing trip to the beach at the bottom.

Get ready to make friends on this trip — while there are less crowded but still stunning beach spots in California, Torrey Pines is a popular destination. It's easy to see why. If you head to the south entrance of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and park near the visitor's center, you won't have a hard time finding the trailhead. Then, all you have to do is follow the route down the cliffs to the sea, and soon, you'll be standing in the shade of the hills looking out at the crashing blue waves.