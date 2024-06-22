You Might Zip Through TSA Faster If Your Passport Has This Small Camera Symbol On It

Starting back in 2006, you may have noticed a new camera-like icon appear on the front of your passport. That's when the United States started implementing biometric passports, also known as e-Passports. The first country to use them was Malaysia in 1998, with other countries following suit in the years that followed. These handy little booklets, which are becoming easier for people to obtain for travel, still otherwise functioned the same way as any passport you'd had before, but now they contain a microchip that security personnel at airports can read.

These microchips include information like your name and birthday, but, even more specifically, the biometric passport also has data to accurately identify you like your fingerprints and retinal scans. According to the State Department, implementing these types of passports was a safety measure, but their existence is still not a reason to get rid of your old passports, even if they aren't biometric.

"The use of biometrics is important for U.S. national security," the U.S. State Department says. "Fingerprints of a visa holder are compared with similarly collected fingerprints at all U.S. ports of entry. The use of fingerprints has many benefits. We reduce the use of stolen and counterfeit visas. We protect against entry by terrorists and others who pose a security risk." As of this writing, approximately 150 countries around the world use biometric passports.

