Your Packed Italy Itinerary Becomes Stress-Free With This Money-Saving Ticket

If you take a flight to Italy, it makes sense that you'd want to see as much of the country as possible. While you could certainly spend a month in Rome, a great spot to start your Italian travels, you'll likely want take in more than a single city. You have several options for accomplishing this. Some of these methods, such as booking multiple flights between destinations, will require a substantial financial investment. You could rent a car, but that means contending with potentially unfamiliar rules for driving in Italy. Plus, on vacation, no one wants to deal with directions and rental agencies. Instead, keep your trip stress-free by purchasing a Eurail Pass.

Depending on which ticket you choose, you can travel several days within a set period of time for a single price. You may choose to visit different countries, or simply get a pass for Italy. Each day you travel, you can take as many trains as you want, meaning you can stop at multiple cities close to where you started on the same ticket. While buying a Eurail Pass comes with an abundance of benefits, you'll want to consider a few guidelines as well.