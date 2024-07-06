The Best National Parks Near Los Angeles For A Stunning Escape Into Nature, According To Reviews

Los Angeles is a concrete jungle through and through. Of course, there are pockets of nature found in the city. This includes an array of spectacular beaches and destinations like Griffith Park and Elysian Park. However, even at these locations, you can never quite forget that you're in a metropolis. If you want to temporarily leave behind city life and Los Angeles' famed urbanity, a road trip is a quick fix. Where to, you ask? To one of the many national parks within driving distance of the city, like Joshua Tree National Park and Channel Islands National Park, for instance.

Undoubtedly, Los Angeles has much to offer visitors and locals alike. That is except for a national park. Given that visiting national parks and spending time in nature is known to improve both physical and mental health, this is a pity. Thus, if you want to disconnect from the world and get outside but are not quite sure where to go, Islands is here to help. We've combed through blogs and websites like Tripadvisor and Timeout to compile a short list of the best national parks near Los Angeles. Whether you prefer the desert, forest, or sea, you'll be sure to find a national park that appeals to your ideal nature retreat.