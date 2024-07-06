The Best National Parks Near Los Angeles For A Stunning Escape Into Nature, According To Reviews
Los Angeles is a concrete jungle through and through. Of course, there are pockets of nature found in the city. This includes an array of spectacular beaches and destinations like Griffith Park and Elysian Park. However, even at these locations, you can never quite forget that you're in a metropolis. If you want to temporarily leave behind city life and Los Angeles' famed urbanity, a road trip is a quick fix. Where to, you ask? To one of the many national parks within driving distance of the city, like Joshua Tree National Park and Channel Islands National Park, for instance.
Undoubtedly, Los Angeles has much to offer visitors and locals alike. That is except for a national park. Given that visiting national parks and spending time in nature is known to improve both physical and mental health, this is a pity. Thus, if you want to disconnect from the world and get outside but are not quite sure where to go, Islands is here to help. We've combed through blogs and websites like Tripadvisor and Timeout to compile a short list of the best national parks near Los Angeles. Whether you prefer the desert, forest, or sea, you'll be sure to find a national park that appeals to your ideal nature retreat.
Death Valley National Park
Death Valley National Park is less than four hours from Los Angeles, near the Nevada border. Don't let its ominous name scare you off. This destination has been ranked as one of the best national parks in California by esteemed outlets like The Guardian and U.S. News Travel. What makes Death Valley so unique is its otherworldly vistas that are said to resemble Mars. With that said, there are several hiking trails that allow visitors to explore Death Valley's distinct topography of sand dunes, salt flats, and more.
There are also various must-see spots. This includes Dante's View, a breathtaking lookout point; Keane Wonder Mine, an abandoned mine from the early 1900s; and Badwater Basin, a scenic salt flat. Furthermore, Death Valley is notorious for its scorching temperatures that are known to reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit from May to September. In other words, this is the one national park you'll want to avoid visiting in the summer for your safety.
Instead, head to Death Valley during the spring, fall, or winter when temperatures are in the early to late 90 degrees Fahrenheit and below. If you absolutely can't handle the heat, consider visiting after the sun goes down. Death Valley is an International Dark Sky park, meaning it has minimal light pollution. This provides optimal conditions for stargazing. Needless to say, you won't find that in Los Angeles. Note that there is an admission fee to enter.
Channel Islands National Park
A stone's throw away from Los Angeles is Channel Islands National Park. Yes, getting here will require a boat ride. It features five islands: Anacapa, Santa Cruz (pictured), Santa Rosa, San Miguel, and Santa Barbara. On either of these, visitors can hike or camp amongst largely untouched wilderness. In addition, the islands are ideal for tidepooling and water sports. Tour companies offer guided kayaking and snorkeling excursions on Santa Cruz Island.
Channel Islands National Park is one of the most underrated national parks in California (Ranked high by Thrillist and Tripadvisor, which says it's a must visit.) For those who haven't explored its gems, this beautiful West Coast national park is best known as America's Galapagos islands. In an interview with ABC7 Los Angeles, Jasmine Reinhardt from the National Park Service explained, "This is one of the most lush, marine ecosystems in the world. You can find about 2,000 types of species from tiny plankton up to the largest mammals in the world, the blue whales."
If you crave seclusion, this might be the destination for you — it also happens to be the least visited national park in California. If you're ready to set off and explore the Channel Islands National Park, ferry rides from Ventura, which is about an hour and a half from Los Angeles, to the Channel Islands are provided by Island Packers. Water, food, and other necessities are unavailable; therefore, bring necessities. There is no admission fee to enjoy this park.
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
If you want to get lost in a forest (figuratively speaking, of course), head to Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks. It's less than a four-hour drive from Los Angeles, not far from Visalia. Ranked as one of the best national parks near Los Angeles by Tripadvisor and Neighbor, this wildly underrated national park is an uncrowded alternative to Yosemite. It's known for its astounding giant sequoias. These natural wonders can be found in the aptly named Giant Forest and Grant Grove, which has many hiking trails.
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks is home to the General Sherman Tree. It stands at nearly 280 feet, making it the largest tree in the world. Impressively, one of these massive sequoias was transformed into a tunnel in the 1930s. Known as Tunnel Log, driving through this popular attraction is a must-do.
Reviewers have nothing but good things to say about Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks. One individual wrote on Tripadvisor, "Living in Los Angeles, you can lose sight of nature. It isn't until you visit a place like Sequoia National Park and step on a trail like Giant Forest Loop that you are reminded of what life should really be. It should be fresh air, a sense of quiet that startles ... reconnecting [you] to something simpler." An admission fee is required. If you're looking to stay for a few days, accommodations are available at Wuksachi Lodge.
Joshua Tree National Park
For an epic desert getaway near Los Angeles, there's Joshua Tree National Park. It's about two hours away from the city and is close to Palm Springs. Like Death Valley National Park, this is not somewhere you want to visit during the summer. Temperatures can reach 99 degrees Fahrenheit. Thus, opt for spring or late fall if you prefer milder weather. Joshua Tree National Park lives up to its famous reputation, dazzling visitors with stunning scenery. It also has plenty of activities to offer and is a hiker's paradise, prompting The Guardian and Tripadvisor to name it one of the best national parks in California.
The Barker Dam Trail and Hidden Valley, which are 1-mile trails, are renowned for their remarkable rock formations. The latter is listed as the best thing to do in Joshua Tree National Park on Tripadvisor. Another popular spot is the Cholla Cactus Garden, praised for its beauty by reviewers on the platform. In addition to hiking, visitors are also permitted to camp and mountain bike.
If you want to explore Joshua Tree National Park on horseback, guided tours are offered by Knob Hill Ranch. Are you a history enthusiast? Take a tour of Keys Ranch, the former home of a mine owner and his family. Reservations can be made online, but note that this is a seasonal activity. There is a fee to visit. As Joshua Tree National Park is relatively secluded, it's advised to pack food and essentials.
Yosemite National Park
Adventure awaits in Yosemite National Park. Out of all the destinations mentioned in this article, this is the furthest from Los Angeles. Yosemite is in Central California, about a five-hour drive away from the city. Despite this, Tripadvisor, Neighbor, and Timeout all say it's one of the best national parks near Los Angeles. It's also one of the most-visited national parks in the country, and it's easy to see why. Visitors will encounter waterfalls, meadows, lakes, giant sequoias, and more. Unsurprisingly, Yosemite is widely known for its hikes. For instance, the notoriously difficult Half Dome Hike includes the use of installed cables to reach the summit.
Another option is the Four Mile Trail, which leads to Glacier Point. Here, visitors will be engrossed by Yosemite's scenic vistas. "This is by far one of the greatest views you can get in Yosemite! Glacier Point over looks the entire valley, and the cherry on the top is undoubtedly the amazing view of Half Dome. The top gives view to many other mountains, waterfalls and the valley floor below," states one review from Tripadvisor. Alternatively, visitors can drive to Glacier Point.
For those who want to see the top sights in Yosemite but are unsure where to start, park rangers provide seasonal guided bus tours. Depending on the date of your visit, you might need to make an advanced reservation online. No matter when you visit, the park promises lots of fun and adventure.
Methodology
The abovementioned national parks near Los Angeles were chosen with the help of various blogs, including Neighbor, More Than Just Parks, and Tinybeans. In addition, rankings from Tripadvisor, Timeout, Thrillist, The Guardian, and more aided in our decision-making process. To narrow down our selections, we ensured that each national park was less than a six-hour drive from Los Angeles. As a result, these destinations are suited for either a day trip or a weekend getaway from the city. Likewise, we included a variety of landscapes and activities to appeal to all nature lovers, whether they are master outdoors people or not.