The Netherlands' Lesser-Known And Just-As-Pretty Canal City To Visit Instead Of Amsterdam

Each year, millions of tourists flock to Amsterdam for its host of historical and cultural attractions. Of course, the idyllic city's canals are also an alluring factor. However, Amsterdam is not the only European town with stunning canals. The underrated Utrecht, one of the largest cities in the Netherlands, waits Only a 20-minute train ride away. Best of all, it's as picturesque as Amsterdam but without the notorious crowds. Think medieval architecture and canal houses.

Advertisement

"If you enjoy old city quarters with historical buildings, then Utrecht is the place to go. It has a special atmosphere, somewhat like Amsterdam, but with the cosiness of being a much smaller city. Worth spending a couple of days and visiting the major sites," states one review on Tripadvisor, where Utrecht's canals rank as its leading attraction. Others note that this is one of the absolute best day trips to take from Amsterdam.

Head to Zocherpark, surrounded by greenery, for a serene nature walk by the canals. Or traverse the watery lanes on a boat (Sloepdelen offers boat rentals). Since you control the vessels with a joystick, you don't need a boating license. You could also take a guided boat tour with Rederij Schuttevaer. However, exploring the historic canals is far from the only adventure travelers can have in Utrecht.

Advertisement