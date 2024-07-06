The Common, Controversial Item You Might Want To Avoid Bringing To The Beach
In the heat of summer, you're probably heading to a beach at some point, whether on the ocean or a lake. After all, it's fun, you get to be outside, and swimming is certainly cheaper than running the air conditioning all day. You've got all your things packed up — from your towels and beach toys for the kids, to umbrellas, chairs, lunch, and sunscreen. Maybe you've even got the family dog ready to play in the sand with your children. However, there is one thing that, while common, is a bad idea to bring to the shore. That item is a speaker.
If your hackles just went up, we understand. So many of us associate this time of year with summer jams blasting in the air as we relax in the sand. The thing is, your summer jams are unlikely to be welcome by someone with different musical tastes. If you visit an empty beach or manage to avoid the crowds, that's one thing, but with heat waves happening all over, most beaches are likely to be crowded.
Music can be a big nuisance for various reasons: Maybe it's too loud, or other beachgoers want to relax without a beat, or the music has NSFW lyrics that parents don't want their little ones hearing. At the end of the day, it's simply rude. Here's what you should know about bringing speakers to the beach, playing music, and other beach etiquette points that we should all be aware of.
Why you shouldn't bring speakers to the beach and what to do instead
Some beaches have live music and bands, but in that case, you know it before you lay down your towel. Bands also (usually) only play a few songs at a time. But with waterproof wireless speakers so inexpensive and easy to come by, a regular beach day can see quite a number of competing tunes. You're in a public place, so you should behave with everyone's comfort in mind. Just like you wouldn't do something rude like shaking out your towel in someone's direction, it's not a great idea to blast your own music.
Sure, you can keep it low, but sound travels, especially on a windy day. If you can hear it a few feet away from your spot, anyone close can hear it as well. You may be very proud of your new playlist, but not everyone will agree. In fact, there was a Tripadvisor survey from 2010 that listed loud music as the most common and most annoying pet peeve at the beach or pool. A more recent 2022 survey from Today found the same result.
You can, of course, listen to music through earphones. Spotify often has beach music playlists. Some beaches even have silent discos where people wear headphones and have a dance party listening through them. For instance, in the Los Angeles area, there are ones listed at the time of this writing at Venice Beach and Hermosa Beach, and we recently saw one on Manhattan Beach.
Other beach etiquette items to consider before your trip
In addition to loud music, there are a few other things to keep in mind. First, don't litter. Bring a bag in case the garbage cans are full or they aren't around, and pack your trash out. If you smoke, do it away from other beachgoers. Yes, you're outside, but windy beaches carry the fumes. It's actually illegal on some beaches.
If you bring a pet along, keep them from roaming. While many people love dogs, getting woken up from a sunny nap by a cold nose isn't everyone's cup of tea. Nor is stepping in their mess, so please pick up after them. (Make sure they have enough water to drink and a cool spot to lay down because fur is warm.) We mentioned not shaking out your sandy towel in anyone's direction, but where you place that towel is equally important. If there is room, there is no need to be right on top of someone.
Make sure you secure your umbrella if you have one. Almost 3,000 people are injured in umbrella-related accidents each year (per ABC Action News). Also, keep an eye on your kids. Their antics may be adorable to you, but kids shouldn't be bothering other people. Finally, if you dig a hole to keep your cooler cold or any other reason, remember to fill it in before you leave. It's very easy to twist an ankle in one of those, and sometimes sand holes can collapse and trap you inside.