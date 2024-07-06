The Common, Controversial Item You Might Want To Avoid Bringing To The Beach

In the heat of summer, you're probably heading to a beach at some point, whether on the ocean or a lake. After all, it's fun, you get to be outside, and swimming is certainly cheaper than running the air conditioning all day. You've got all your things packed up — from your towels and beach toys for the kids, to umbrellas, chairs, lunch, and sunscreen. Maybe you've even got the family dog ready to play in the sand with your children. However, there is one thing that, while common, is a bad idea to bring to the shore. That item is a speaker.

If your hackles just went up, we understand. So many of us associate this time of year with summer jams blasting in the air as we relax in the sand. The thing is, your summer jams are unlikely to be welcome by someone with different musical tastes. If you visit an empty beach or manage to avoid the crowds, that's one thing, but with heat waves happening all over, most beaches are likely to be crowded.

Music can be a big nuisance for various reasons: Maybe it's too loud, or other beachgoers want to relax without a beat, or the music has NSFW lyrics that parents don't want their little ones hearing. At the end of the day, it's simply rude. Here's what you should know about bringing speakers to the beach, playing music, and other beach etiquette points that we should all be aware of.

