Why You Should Just Avoid Bringing Perfume On A Trip To Japan

Travelers can show their respect for the countries they visit by taking the time to learn about local customs prior to their arrival. Japan, in particular, has multiple traditions you should keep in mind during your trip. While you may know not to leave chopsticks upright in food, particularly rice, due to its associations with death and funerals, other social rules may have flown under your radar. For instance, you should prepare to hold onto your trash in Japan due to the country's lack of trash cans, refrain from eating and drinking while walking, and avoid public displays of affection. The Japanese also tend to frown on wearing strong perfume in public.

Advertisement

While cosmetics and skincare consistently hit high sales numbers in Japan, it has one of the smallest fragrance markets in the world. Though people sometimes wear light fragrances, you'll want to play it safe to avoid contributing to "sumehara" or "smell harassment" in the country. The issue extends beyond perfume, encompassing fabric softeners, lotions, and even cigarette smoke.

You may love the scent you wear; however, you should probably leave it at home before heading to Japan. Think of it as just another aspect of living in a society, much like showing consideration for the scent-sensitive by skipping a spritz of fragrance before boarding a plane, heading to the theater, or entering an office. However, the Japanese avoid perfume in most situations where they will encounter other people, with one scenario — eating at a sushi restaurant — standing out.

Advertisement