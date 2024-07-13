Rick Steves' Top Tips To Get The More Affordable Train Tickets In France

Trains are a popular, reliable, and relatively inexpensive option for travel in Europe, but how can you make sure you're getting the best deal on tickets? Travel expert Rick Steves has shared a lot of helpful advice from his travels that can save you money, like how to eat on a budget in Europe so that you can dine like a local in France without blowing all your trip money in one go. Fortunately, on his website Rick Steves' Europe, he also has a lot of advice for how to save money on train tickets in France, including booking early, choosing a discount train line, checking if you qualify for any reduced rates, and learning how to tell if a rail pass is the right fit for you.

Advertisement

For many, traveling to France is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but monetary concerns don't just go away because you're on your dream vacation. If you're planning to hop on a train and explore multiple cities in France, the price of all that transit can add up, so definitely do your research before heading out for your French adventure. As Steves shows on his website, if you follow the right itinerary, you can easily travel to Paris, Nice, Bordeaux, Lyon, and many more exciting stops primarily by train — all without breaking the bank.