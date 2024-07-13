The Hot Spot Tourists Should Avoid Shopping At While In Paris

Long the subject of Hollywood romanticism and glorification, Paris is synonymous with many things: Romance, art, fashion, food, and, obviously, shopping. It's home to fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Givenchy, Hermès, and Louis Vuitton. There is some wonderful shopping to be had, and you can certainly spend a pretty penny (or euro) if you're not careful. However, there is one hot spot in Paris that could empty your wallet before you've had a chance to purchase a croissant. That spot is the Champs-Élysées, a street that 7 million tourists visit each year.

Advertisement

Just under 1.2 miles long, the Champs-Élysées is one of the most famous streets in the world, running from the Place de la Concorde to the Arc de Triomphe. Commissioned by King Louis XIV in 1668, it's the spot where the famous Tour de France bicycle race ends, and the site of the fabulous Bastille Day military parade every July 14. It's also the third most expensive retail location in the world after 5th Avenue in New York City and Causeway Bay in Hong Kong. While there are a few affordable stores there, like Zara, Nike, and Sephora, for the most part, you might as well turn your wallet or purse over and shake it out the second you set foot on the street. That doesn't mean it's not worth a visit, of course.

Advertisement