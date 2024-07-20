This Family-Friendly Waterpark And Resort Is Regarded As The Best In The US For A Reason
Texas has no shortage of recreational water attractions. Firstly, there are the barrier islands where you can visit the miles of beaches at Mustang Island State Park or find your own space at the gorgeous yet off-the-radar Port Aransas. There is also fun to be had on the Rio Grande within Big Bend National Park, along with countless other rivers, lakes, and bays. But when it comes to fun in the city, nowhere has you covered better than the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels, Texas. It's a playground for all ages, featuring every type of water thrill you can imagine. You don't have to take our word for it, as it has earned Amusement Today's Golden Ticket Award as the World's Best Waterpark 24 years in a row, as voted by waterpark fans.
There's no single reason for Schlitterbahn's popularity. Maybe it's because, although it's located between popular Austin and historic San Antonio, the sight of crystal clear waters might have you thinking you've landed in a tropical location. Or maybe it's because the treehouse-style bungalows give off forest vibes. Of course, it could be because there are nearly as many options for lodging as there are for ways to enjoy the water. However you choose to explore it, Schlitterbahn Waterpark adds up to a memorable time.
The wonderful water at Schlitterbahn
As you might expect from an award-winning waterpark, there are activities around every corner, all centered around the wonderful water. Attractions are divided into four separate areas, allowing visitors to choose their own adventures. For swimmers, you can take a dip, float, or stand in the pools, complete with swim-up bars, so you don't even have to get out of the water for refreshment. If that doesn't sound idyllic, what does?
For a change of scenery, grab a tube and hit a lazy river, where you can complete the loop as many times as you like. Looking for something a little more wild? Head to the slides, the pipeline, or the body surfing areas. Younger children have plenty of places to safely splash and spray, while older kids and adults can get the adrenaline pumping. With so many options, your day can be as relaxing or thrilling as you want — just watch out for the sea creatures, waterfalls, rain showers, and flying volleyballs.
Where to stay and general information
A stay at the award-winning Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels means choosing between seven different types of accommodations. Those lucky enough to stay can step back from the activity with basic hotel or condo rooms or reminisce about the resort's early days at the Bahn. If you want to stay close to the action, check out the Treehaus suites and the Riverbend cabins. There are even multi-room vacation homes available, so you have room to spread out.
While the resort is open year-round, the waterpark operates from early May until mid-September. It may only be open on the weekends at the beginning and end of the season, while it is open every day during the summer months. If you're only passing through on your way to the many free attractions in nearby San Antonio, you may just want to buy a day pass. However, if you live in the area, a season pass might be a better choice. You'll never tire of visiting the best waterpark in the United States.