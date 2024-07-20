This Family-Friendly Waterpark And Resort Is Regarded As The Best In The US For A Reason

Texas has no shortage of recreational water attractions. Firstly, there are the barrier islands where you can visit the miles of beaches at Mustang Island State Park or find your own space at the gorgeous yet off-the-radar Port Aransas. There is also fun to be had on the Rio Grande within Big Bend National Park, along with countless other rivers, lakes, and bays. But when it comes to fun in the city, nowhere has you covered better than the Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels, Texas. It's a playground for all ages, featuring every type of water thrill you can imagine. You don't have to take our word for it, as it has earned Amusement Today's Golden Ticket Award as the World's Best Waterpark 24 years in a row, as voted by waterpark fans.

Advertisement

There's no single reason for Schlitterbahn's popularity. Maybe it's because, although it's located between popular Austin and historic San Antonio, the sight of crystal clear waters might have you thinking you've landed in a tropical location. Or maybe it's because the treehouse-style bungalows give off forest vibes. Of course, it could be because there are nearly as many options for lodging as there are for ways to enjoy the water. However you choose to explore it, Schlitterbahn Waterpark adds up to a memorable time.