The Iconic Paris Dining Experience That's An Unexpected Tourist Trap (& What To Do Instead)
Can you imagine anything more romantic than a river cruise along the Seine in Paris? You drift along the water past the Eiffel Tower, watching the other sights as you pass by. The idea feels like the Paris you'd see in a Hollywood movie. It can give even those with a limited time in the City of Light at least an overview of this wonderful place. However, like climbing the Eiffel Tower or getting overpriced macarons, it can be a tourist trap of sorts. Many boats have a small kitchen, which means if you've booked a dining experience, the food you're getting can often be reheated.
Customer reactions reflect that, like this one on Rick Steves' travel forum who said, "Personally, we think it's better to have a great meal somewhere before the cruise. That way we can concentrate on the views of the city and not have to split our attention between eating and watching the view." Instead, you could take a less expensive boat tour and eat elsewhere. Paris is known for its great food, and there are plenty of ways to take that romantic cruise without wasting one of your precious meals. You don't get to have many on a short trip, and there are better options, like a lunch cruise or a hop-on, hop-off sightseeing tour.
Take a lunch boat tour on the Seine instead
Even without the food, the idea of a leisurely trip along the water is really appealing. You could take a trip down the Canal Saint Martin, the Bassin de la Villette, and the Canal de L'Ourcq with a company like Marin d'Eau Douce that you can drive yourself. You don't need a permit and they're easy to operate. They have a small fleet that can accommodate groups of five, seven, or 11 people, and often include refreshments before or after. An electric boat for five people on the Bassin de la Villette costs between $50 and $104, depending on the boat and how long you take it out (between one and three hours). If you like, you can add things for an extra charge, like an aperitif basket or other snacks. Or you could just hit a grocery store for your own treats if you're eating on a shoestring budget.
Another option is a less expensive Seine cruise where they serve a snack or light lunch instead of a full meal. Bateaux Mouche, one of the less expensive options, has lunch cruises with a sandwich for around $30 per person including an option with champagne. That's a great price, as dinner cruises can be much higher. We found some between $80 for a dinner seat at a window to $150 per person for one with live music. Why not cruise first and eat at a restaurant instead?
Seeing Paris on the Batobus
If you want to really get a sense of Paris along the Seine, book a ticket on the Batobus for a hop-on, hop-off tour through nine stops. It's comparatively inexpensive. You can get a day pass for around $25 for adults and $14 for kids, or a two-day pass for only a little extra. (Kids under four can visit for free.) You can ride the entire day, get on and off at any of their stops as many times as you like, and not worry about additional fees. You can even get an annual pass (around $80 for adults and $53 for kids) if you plan on staying for a while.
This is pretty much the ultimate way to see Paris by boat. The Batobus goes in a two-hour loop around the Seine, with 15 minutes between stops. You'll be able to get off at the Jardin des Plantes, the Hôtel de Ville neighborhood in the Marais for shopping and galleries, the Louvre (don't forget about the secret entrances), the Place de la Concorde with its Egyptian obelisk, the Eiffel Tower, Invalides where you can see the highly decorated bridge, the Pont Alexandre III, the Musée d'Orsay, the Latin quarter of Saint Germain des Pres where luminaries like Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre hung out, and, of course, Notre Dame. "Pas cher et amusant!" (Inexpensive and fun!)