The Iconic Paris Dining Experience That's An Unexpected Tourist Trap (& What To Do Instead)

Can you imagine anything more romantic than a river cruise along the Seine in Paris? You drift along the water past the Eiffel Tower, watching the other sights as you pass by. The idea feels like the Paris you'd see in a Hollywood movie. It can give even those with a limited time in the City of Light at least an overview of this wonderful place. However, like climbing the Eiffel Tower or getting overpriced macarons, it can be a tourist trap of sorts. Many boats have a small kitchen, which means if you've booked a dining experience, the food you're getting can often be reheated.

Advertisement

Customer reactions reflect that, like this one on Rick Steves' travel forum who said, "Personally, we think it's better to have a great meal somewhere before the cruise. That way we can concentrate on the views of the city and not have to split our attention between eating and watching the view." Instead, you could take a less expensive boat tour and eat elsewhere. Paris is known for its great food, and there are plenty of ways to take that romantic cruise without wasting one of your precious meals. You don't get to have many on a short trip, and there are better options, like a lunch cruise or a hop-on, hop-off sightseeing tour.