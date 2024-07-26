Tourists In Hawaii Should Try These Exclusive McDonald's Menu Items
McDonald's has franchise locations in most countries around the world. In fact, in 2023, the number of McDonald's restaurants was just under 42,000. While you may not always want to eat fast food on vacation, it can be a convenient spot to stave off a hangry attack — or to eat on a shoestring budget. It can also be a lifesaver if your kids don't want to eat unfamiliar food. While McDonald's prides itself on consistency across its locations, the menus can look very different around the world. You may have heard that you can get poutine at McDonald's in Canada or a gratin croquette burger in Japan. Some international McDonald's even serve alcohol. In America, the McDonald's locations in the state of Hawaii have some really tasty, exclusive items that you should try, like the McTeri, breakfast platters with Spam and rice, and several different pies.
While some of these items come and go seasonally or even randomly (like the familiar Shamrock Shake and the McRib), some are available all the time. Hawaiian McDonald's even have some of the pies they offer deep fried, while most other American franchise locations switched to baking them in 1992. Get ready to book a plane ticket to Hawaii because you're going to want to try every single one of these delectable items.
Spam for breakfast at Hawaiian McDonald's
If you've been to Hawaii, you know that Spam (with the meaning of its name generating many theories, but is likely to be a play off "spiced ham") is very popular. The tinned pork product sustained soldiers in World War II and has a bit of a cult following these days. If you're one of those who love it, Hawaii McDonald's is the place to be for breakfast. You can get a breakfast platter with Spam, scrambled eggs, and sticky rice, or one with Portuguese sausage, eggs, and rice. If you're feeling extra peckish after all that surfing and sunning, however, you can opt for the Local Deluxe Platter, which has the eggs, rice, Spam, and sausage. Soy sauce packets are often available to use as a condiment, as well.
If you've been hiking Waikiki's Diamond Head or surfing all morning, this breakfast will certainly fill you up. The Local Deluxe Platter has 960 calories, which is an awful lot. However, you're on vacation. Give yourself permission to enjoy. Another thing that you can add to your yummy Hawaiian McDonald's order is pineapple sticks (though you can still get apple slices).
A burger with a difference: The McTeri Deluxe
If you visit after breakfast ends, you're probably going to want a burger. In addition to the usual suspects like the Big Mac and double cheeseburgers, you'll find the McTeri Deluxe at some Hawaiian McDonald's. (This item appears to go on and off the menu.) If you get one, you're still getting the beef patty you're used to, as well as a sesame seed bun. You've got the fixin's like iceberg lettuce, sliced onions, and tomatoes, as well as mayo. However, your beef patty is covered with a sweet and thick teriyaki sauce.
The McTeri Deluxe has 620 calories, so it's still a ... whopper of a meal, especially if you add in french fries with it. That said, you'll probably burn it all off hiking through Hawaii's lush, tropical parks and visits to waterfalls and swimming holes. One thing to remember is that you're going to find all of these items (when available) on the regular McDonald's menu in Hawaii. There isn't a page for "cool Hawaiian food" or anything, so make sure you look at the menu carefully.
Pies, glorious pies at Hawaiian McDonald's
Friends, if you have a sweet tooth, you're going to want to get on a plane to Hawaii right this very instant. The pies at Hawaiian McDonald's locations are to die for. The one in the picture above is the Guava & Creme pie, which is baked. Forget boring apples (which are also delicious, but easier to find). This is guava paste mixed with gooey cream, and if you can find one (pies do tend to change), get it this instant. If you were offended by the apple comment, fear not. Many locations in Hawaii have Fried Apple Pie! As we mentioned earlier, they're baked in most U.S. locations.
That's not all. You will sometimes find Fried Taro Pie, and if you're not familiar, it's a starchy root vegetable you'll often see used in Hawaiian dishes. It's got a sort of nutty taste and it's a must-try if you've never had it.
Haupia Pie, the holy grail of McDonald's desserts
The McDonald's guava and creme, taro, and fried apple pies are absolutely divine, but if you're really lucky, you might visit a Hawaiian location when it has the coveted haupia pie available. This sweet treat is based on a beloved Hawaiian coconut custard dessert that is typically just cubed and served as-is, or it's used as a pie filling, including in chocolate pie. The McDonald's haupia pie is deep-fried, as you can see in the picture above, and it's listed on the McDonald's website as having 270 calories.
If the ooey gooey-ness of that picture doesn't convince you, TikTok user @leekaboy said in a review of the haupia pie, "It's wonderful. Like, honestly, it's not too sweet ... it's honestly just perfect." He also says that it pairs wonderfully with ice cream, which sounds like the ideal combo after a McTeri and fries. Whatever strikes your fancy, it's clear McDonald's in Hawaii is not your average fast food takeout.