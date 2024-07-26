Tourists In Hawaii Should Try These Exclusive McDonald's Menu Items

McDonald's has franchise locations in most countries around the world. In fact, in 2023, the number of McDonald's restaurants was just under 42,000. While you may not always want to eat fast food on vacation, it can be a convenient spot to stave off a hangry attack — or to eat on a shoestring budget. It can also be a lifesaver if your kids don't want to eat unfamiliar food. While McDonald's prides itself on consistency across its locations, the menus can look very different around the world. You may have heard that you can get poutine at McDonald's in Canada or a gratin croquette burger in Japan. Some international McDonald's even serve alcohol. In America, the McDonald's locations in the state of Hawaii have some really tasty, exclusive items that you should try, like the McTeri, breakfast platters with Spam and rice, and several different pies.

While some of these items come and go seasonally or even randomly (like the familiar Shamrock Shake and the McRib), some are available all the time. Hawaiian McDonald's even have some of the pies they offer deep fried, while most other American franchise locations switched to baking them in 1992. Get ready to book a plane ticket to Hawaii because you're going to want to try every single one of these delectable items.