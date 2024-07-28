Is This Unsung East Coast Island The Best In The US For An Uncrowded Beach Vacation?

The East Coast has plenty of popular beach getaways, from Nantucket's windswept shoreline to the swaying palms of Florida's Cocoa Beach. Instead of following the crowds, why not opt for a more isolated escape? Far from the high-rise buildings and throngs of sunscreen-slathered tourists in more frequented climes, Chincoteague, Virginia, offers a no-frills destination tucked between the sound and sea.

Advertisement

A visit to Chincoteague Island is all about getting back to nature and connecting with the natural world. As one of the few remote coastal enclaves left on the East Coast, this barrier island enchants all who visit. Watch wild ponies roam the dunes, hunt for seashells on remote stretches of beach, or climb the candy cane-striped Assateague Lighthouse — all of this awaits the intrepid adventurers looking for an often elusive, crowd-free American beach to explore.

Connected to the mainland by the Chincoteague Causeway, island visitors will feel worlds away. It's true you won't find amenities like Starbucks, but that's what makes it all the more charming. One hour from Ocean City, Maryland, and two hours from Virginia Beach, the barrier island is technically a part of the Delmarva Peninsula, an often overlooked seaside destination in its own right. With so many unspoiled landscapes to explore, you might find yourself wondering why Chincoteague isn't one of Virginia's national parks.

Advertisement