Is This Unsung East Coast Island The Best In The US For An Uncrowded Beach Vacation?
The East Coast has plenty of popular beach getaways, from Nantucket's windswept shoreline to the swaying palms of Florida's Cocoa Beach. Instead of following the crowds, why not opt for a more isolated escape? Far from the high-rise buildings and throngs of sunscreen-slathered tourists in more frequented climes, Chincoteague, Virginia, offers a no-frills destination tucked between the sound and sea.
A visit to Chincoteague Island is all about getting back to nature and connecting with the natural world. As one of the few remote coastal enclaves left on the East Coast, this barrier island enchants all who visit. Watch wild ponies roam the dunes, hunt for seashells on remote stretches of beach, or climb the candy cane-striped Assateague Lighthouse — all of this awaits the intrepid adventurers looking for an often elusive, crowd-free American beach to explore.
Connected to the mainland by the Chincoteague Causeway, island visitors will feel worlds away. It's true you won't find amenities like Starbucks, but that's what makes it all the more charming. One hour from Ocean City, Maryland, and two hours from Virginia Beach, the barrier island is technically a part of the Delmarva Peninsula, an often overlooked seaside destination in its own right. With so many unspoiled landscapes to explore, you might find yourself wondering why Chincoteague isn't one of Virginia's national parks.
What is the best time of year to visit Chincoteague?
Chincoteague is a wonderful coastal destination at any time of year and truly an all-season beach respite. Summer is when the island really shines, but it's also the busiest time of year. Prices are higher in this season — though it remains one of the cheapest East Coast beach towns overall — but the ocean is the perfect temperature for swimming, and all shops, restaurants, and hotels are open. The famous Pony Swim is also held in the month of July. Don't miss the opportunity to watch the Saltwater Cowboys ushering the ponies across the channel.
If you're headed to Chincoteague for all things wildlife, the fall and winter months are the best time to go. Temperatures stay relatively mild until January and flocks of birds return to the island's pristine shores. You're also more likely to see the island's signature wild ponies and the bald eagles that love to nest in barren branches. Raptors begin heading south in the fall, flying over Chincoteague along the way.
Although fall, winter, and even spring are wonderful times to visit, make sure to double-check the opening times of restaurants and other businesses, as the cooler months bring in a slower pace of life. For those on a budget, this is a great time to visit Chincoteague, as prices for weekly and nightly beach rentals plummet with the temperatures. If you're visiting in the heart of winter, from January to February, you can expect snow, as the island sees an average of 8 inches of snowfall a year.
How many days do you need in Chincoteague?
Most visitors spend just two days exploring Chincoteague – just enough time to experience the natural wonders of the island, go searching for herds of wild horses, and maybe even squeeze in a little beach time, too. Your first stop should be to the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, where you'll find thriving salt marshes and all manner of wildlife, from snow geese to horseshoe crabs.
You'll see the red and white striped Assateague Lighthouse peering out above the loblolly pines as you make your way around the island. A visit to Chincoteague isn't complete until you climb its 175 stairs to see the first-order Fresnel Lens up close and garner 360° views of the island. If it's the ponies you're after, there are several viewing platforms scattered around the area, but you can also stop into either the South or North Pony Corral for a guaranteed peek.
Kayaking and canoeing through the salt marshes and tidal wetlands is another great way to experience Chincoteague's scenery. Pick your way through the marsh flats and watch as dozens of fiddler crabs scurry across the sand. To round out your two days of adventures, go beachcombing or simply relax in the sand on Assateague Beach. At the end of the day, Chincoteague might be one of the best inexpensive, family-friendly beach destinations on the East Coast.