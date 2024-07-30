This French City Known For Its Champagne Is An Underappreciated Alternative To Paris
Swap out the loveliness of Paris — and its bustling crowds — for a smaller French city with striking monuments, world-class wineries, and intricate history to pair. History buffs, architecture fanatics, and oenophiles will all adore the French enclave of Reims as an alternative to the City of Light!
Hop between Champagne vineyards and cellars, explore WWII history, and walk in the footsteps of Joan of Arc in Reims. Known as the unofficial capital of the Champagne region, Reims is often overlooked in favor of nearby day trips like Mont Saint-Michel and the D-Day Beaches. However, if you want to forgo the crowds and lines at spots like the iconic Versailles Palace, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option than Reims.
Getting to Reims from Paris is a cinch. Simply hop on the train at the Gare de Est train station in the City of Light and ride 45 minutes through the countryside to reach Reims. Trains leave multiple times a day, so you'll have plenty of flexibility, whether you want to head out for a day trip or spend the night. If sipping Champagne, avoiding hordes of fellow tourists, and getting a sneak peak at a more laid-back French town sounds like your cup of tea, head to France's bubbly heartland!
Where to sip Champagne in Reims
The city of Reims lies in the epicenter of France's Champagne wine region, and no visit to the area would be complete without checking out a cellar or two. Even better, you won't have to venture out to the vineyards to get a taste of bubbly. There are at least half a dozen different Champagne cellars located in the heart of Reims, including famous wineries like Mumm and Taittinger.
Head to the G.H. Mumm cellars for a taste of vino history. You'll descend underground to uncover over 15 miles of wine caves. While there are a few different experiences on offer, the Grand Cru Experience is the creme de la creme of Champagne tastings. Or you could opt to set foot inside possibly the most famous Champagne house in Reims: Pommery. Visitors make their way almost 100 feet below the Earth's surface to discover not only Champagne cellars, but also Roman chalk pits. Madame Pommery is rumored to be the first maker of Champagne Brut, a dry sparkling wine. Sip Champagne, learn about the making of bubbly, and visit the Art Nouveau gem, the Villa Demoiselle.
Instead of booking each visit separately, the best way to get a full expression of Champagne is to book a comprehensive tour. Many excursions leave Reims and head into the actual Champagne vineyards rather than staying back in town to visit the cellars.
Other attractions in Reims, France
It's not just about Champagne in Reims; in fact, the city may be more famous for one of its monuments. The gob-smacking Reims Cathedral, one of the best examples of Gothic architecture in France, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that sits at the center of town. Many French kings were crowned there, including Marie Antoinette's husband, Louis XVI, and Charles VII. Clovis I was baptized within the structure. It took 60 years to build this monumental place of worship.
The Basilique Saint Remi should also be on your radar, a Romanesque abbey and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Another famous place of worship, the abbey is named for the bishop who baptized Clovis, Saint Remi. The nave is particularly jaw-dropping, stretching almost 400 feet (121 meters). Both of these cathedrals and the city itself suffered during WWII. You can uncover more of this history near the train station at the Surrender Museum, where President Eisenhower and European officials heard the official German surrender in WWII.
While Reims might not be France's food capital, you will find delicious French fare on a shoestring. Look for regional specialties like Chaource, a soft cheese made from cow's milk, and jambon de Champenois, Champagne's famous ham. No meal is complete without finishing it off with les biscuits roses de Reims. Dating back to 1690, these biscuits are also delicious dipped in Champagne or coffee.