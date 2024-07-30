This French City Known For Its Champagne Is An Underappreciated Alternative To Paris

Swap out the loveliness of Paris — and its bustling crowds — for a smaller French city with striking monuments, world-class wineries, and intricate history to pair. History buffs, architecture fanatics, and oenophiles will all adore the French enclave of Reims as an alternative to the City of Light!

Advertisement

Hop between Champagne vineyards and cellars, explore WWII history, and walk in the footsteps of Joan of Arc in Reims. Known as the unofficial capital of the Champagne region, Reims is often overlooked in favor of nearby day trips like Mont Saint-Michel and the D-Day Beaches. However, if you want to forgo the crowds and lines at spots like the iconic Versailles Palace, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better option than Reims.

Getting to Reims from Paris is a cinch. Simply hop on the train at the Gare de Est train station in the City of Light and ride 45 minutes through the countryside to reach Reims. Trains leave multiple times a day, so you'll have plenty of flexibility, whether you want to head out for a day trip or spend the night. If sipping Champagne, avoiding hordes of fellow tourists, and getting a sneak peak at a more laid-back French town sounds like your cup of tea, head to France's bubbly heartland!

Advertisement