Italy's 'Forgotten Region' Is An Unspoiled Coastal Gem Full Of Beaches, Food, And Villages

There's a saying, "Molise non esiste," which translates to, "Molise doesn't exist". Formerly a part of adjacent and more widely recognized Abruzzo, Molise didn't officially break away to become its own region until the 1960's. Therefore, as the youngest region in Italy, it's overlooked by many, both inside and outside the country. This is exactly the reason the many farms and villages remain unspoiled, even though the area mirrors the history, landscape, and culture of the popular neighboring Abruzzo region.

While some people claim it's a region void of notable products, the craftsmen would disagree. Look no further than Frosolone and its long-standing history as a knife and scissor-making community to embrace the pride of craftsmanship in Molise. Similarly, you can visit a family business that spans back 26 generations to medieval times in the town of Agnone. Called Pontifical Marinelli Bell Foundry, its artisans are known to make the bronze bells you'll find at the Vatican, using the same techniques passed down for 1,000 years.

The industry is just one aspect of Molise that is frozen in time. Public transportation isn't as developed here as in most of Italy, so a rental car is recommended in order to efficiently traverse the region. Your cell phone may be unreliable and you'll likely find that digital maps aren't accurate anyway. It's the kind of place that forces you to ask for directions and recommendations from the locals — which merely enhances the authentic Italian essence.

