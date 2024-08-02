One Of Europe's Most Affordable Cities To Visit Is An Underrated Gem Full Of History And Hikes

Chances are you've never heard of Vilnius, and if you have, you've probably never visited this hidden gem of a capital in the Baltics. You might even be scratching your head as to where Lithuania is geographically. Often overlooked for more popular Eastern European destinations like Budapest and Tallinn, Vilnius is slowly making a name for itself in this small corner of Europe. You'll find everything you could want from a typical Euro destination — cobblestone streets to wander, a beautiful gem that has been called the best European castle, and oodles of dreamy Baroque architecture.

Vilnius' slogan, "Unexpectedly amazing" tells prospective visitors everything they need to know about the charming, Lithuanian capital. Vilnius is considered to be one of the greenest capitals in Europe. It has possibly the largest and most well-preserved old towns in Europe, a thriving contemporary art scene, and hot air balloons can fly directly over the city center. It's also the European Green Capital for 2025.

If you're convinced, making the trek to Lithuania's capital will reveal hidden history, stunning hiking trails, and delicious food to boot. It also just so happens to be one of the most affordable cities in all of Europe. Vilnius might be a pipsqueak in size compared to other European capitals, but it boasts all the features you'd expect from a thriving city break.

