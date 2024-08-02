One Of Europe's Most Affordable Cities To Visit Is An Underrated Gem Full Of History And Hikes
Chances are you've never heard of Vilnius, and if you have, you've probably never visited this hidden gem of a capital in the Baltics. You might even be scratching your head as to where Lithuania is geographically. Often overlooked for more popular Eastern European destinations like Budapest and Tallinn, Vilnius is slowly making a name for itself in this small corner of Europe. You'll find everything you could want from a typical Euro destination — cobblestone streets to wander, a beautiful gem that has been called the best European castle, and oodles of dreamy Baroque architecture.
Vilnius' slogan, "Unexpectedly amazing" tells prospective visitors everything they need to know about the charming, Lithuanian capital. Vilnius is considered to be one of the greenest capitals in Europe. It has possibly the largest and most well-preserved old towns in Europe, a thriving contemporary art scene, and hot air balloons can fly directly over the city center. It's also the European Green Capital for 2025.
If you're convinced, making the trek to Lithuania's capital will reveal hidden history, stunning hiking trails, and delicious food to boot. It also just so happens to be one of the most affordable cities in all of Europe. Vilnius might be a pipsqueak in size compared to other European capitals, but it boasts all the features you'd expect from a thriving city break.
What makes Vilnius unique?
At its core, what makes Vilnius unique has nothing to do with being an inexpensive city break (although that doesn't hurt!) and everything to do with its undiscovered Soviet-era history, a beautiful UNESCO historic center, thriving courtyard scenes, and colorful neighborhoods. Pair that with the fact that the city is also surrounded by forests, rivers, and other pristine natural features, and you have a match made in heaven for those looking to find an alternative European city destination.
Lithuania's capital offers budget travelers a cheaper version of Europe without having to sacrifice any of its quintessential beauty and charm. Stroll the grounds of the Trakai Island Castle, surrounded by the lazy flow of the Neris River, or hole up in one of Vilnius' many cozy cafes for a few hours of people watching. Of course, it wouldn't be Europe without delicious cuisine, and you'll find it in droves here.
If you happen to be a less common type of traveler, one that doesn't mind getting up early and seeing a side of Europe that most visitors never get to, you'll find an even more magical side to Vilnius. You won't even have to wake up early to beat the crowds. Compared to tourist-choked capitals like Paris and Rome, Vilnius remains delightfully busy without the need to squeeze yourself into tight spaces or stand in lines.
Where to go hiking in Vilnius
While you might not find any of the most common bucket list European hikes in Lithuania, you will find misty evergreen forests, sparkling lakes, and rolling hillsides to explore. Luckily, Vilnius is surrounded by woodlands, bogs, and meadows, earning the city's title as Europe's greenest city in more ways than one.
The Pavilniai Regional Park is located on the outskirts of the city center. Seek out waterfalls and the Puckoriai Exposure, a unique rock formation. You can see its sheer cliff face from several vantage points throughout the park, including the Puckoriai Cognitive Trail. Also known as the Green Lakes, Verkiai Regional Park is another favorite in northern Vilnius for a tranquil spot to hike. If you don't mind a bit of a drive, the Aukstadvaris Regional Park is just an hour outside of the city center. The top rated hike in Lithuania, according to AllTrails is located here, winding its way five miles around lakes and through a dense forest.
Even the city center itself has beautiful trails, including the stretch of sidewalk that follows the Neris River through the heart of Vilnius. Boasting its title as one of the most walkable cities in Europe, you'll find a web of trails and pathways that connect greenspaces throughout the city. There's even an app and a website, Walkable Vilnius, that's dedicated to getting visitors and residents alike out on the trail. On a nice day, you'll also likely see colorful hot air balloons floating over the city's skyline, dotted with steeples.