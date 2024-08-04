Here's Why Gordon Ramsay Won't Eat Airplane Food

Airplane food isn't exactly known for being gourmet. Sure, some airlines have stepped up their game, dishing out surprisingly tasty meals to keep passengers happy. It's no wonder some folks have sneaky hacks to get their meals quicker — they're itching to dig into those little trays. But there are also plenty of travelers who avoid these meals like the plague. Whether it's the fear of food poisoning, avoiding allergy triggers, or just thinking the meals are plain gross, the reasons are endless. Even Gordon Ramsay wouldn't dare touch it — and he used to be the one making it! Then again, his inside knowledge of airplane food making is precisely what drives his aversion.

It's kind of ironic that someone who has an establishment called Gordon Ramsay Plane Food wouldn't be caught dead scarfing down airplane grub. Despite his history crafting menus for airlines like Singapore Airlines —now renowned for some of the best in-flight dining experiences — he still has zero appetite for it. "There's no f***ing way I eat on planes," he once told Refinery29. "I worked for airlines for 10 years, so I know where this food's been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board." But maybe that's just classic Gordon for you. These days, airlines appear to be making a real effort to upgrade their offerings — including the people sitting in coach (more on this later). There's hope for having a decent meal at 30,000 feet, after all.

