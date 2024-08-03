Where To Find The Best Street Art Murals In London For Beautiful Social Media Posts

London is full of artistic settings, from Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, where you can watch the bard's words come to life, to the British Museum, Rick Steves' favorite London museum and home to artifacts and art from around the world. But not all of this capital city's art is found in galleries. You can find much of it, literally, in the streets.

If you're looking to show off your street art cred or just want some bright colors to liven up your social media feed, you can wander London and wait to be surprised by some unexpected art. Or you can go directly to these spots where you're almost guaranteed to find a celebration of colorful creativity. (One thing to note: Not all works of art are necessarily sanctioned by the powers that be, so what's there one day may not be there the next.) Also, this isn't anywhere close to an exhaustive list of all of London's urban art. To get even more insight on the street art scene here, a number of organizations run walking tours that will give you more in-depth insight to the artwork and artists.

One place you're definitely going to find a collection of vibrant street art is the Leake Street Arches, the largest expanse of legal graffiti/street art anywhere in London. Beneath Waterloo Station, the art here changes frequently. You can even become an artist here yourself — they run graffiti workshops that will let you leave your own mark on these Instagram-worthy walls.

